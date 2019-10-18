WATERLOO — DeKalb’s girls soccer players are back to earth after their emotional victory over NorthWood to win the Class 2A sectional at Lakeland.
The Barons now take aim at history in the Plymouth regional Saturday when they battle No. 5 Wheeler.
DeKalb never has won a girls soccer regional, and coach Logan Cochran says his team has no intention of stopping now.
“We made a goal to be sectional champions,” Cochran said. “Throughout the year we thought, ‘Why are we going to stop there?’ Why can’t we make history and try to go win a regional, something our program has never done?
“We weren’t going let anything get in the way of this goal. We’ve had some tough games, and the season has been kind of a whirlwind at times, but they put their nose to the grindstone this last week and accomplished what they wanted to accomplish.”
No. 6 Mishawaka Marian (14-4-2) and West Lafayette (10-7-2) open the regional at 10 a.m., with the Barons (10-3-5) and Wheeler (14-0-3) to follow at noon. The survivors will come back at 7 p.m. for the championship match.
Wheeler is in Class 2A only because of the IHSAA success factor. In the last two years — the first two seasons of a three-class soccer tournament — the Bearcats were unbeaten until the Class 1A state title match, which they lost both times to Evansville Mater Dei, both by 1-0 scores.
Even bumped up a class, Wheeler represents a huge roadblock, but Cochran feels the Barons will be more prepared for such a challenge by having made their schedule tougher. Cochran said that was one of his first priorities when he took over as head coach.
“That prepares us a lot better than playing teams we’re going to blow out seven, eight, nine nothing,” he said. “It’s been a very tough end to the season. That’s what’s prepared us for the stage we’ve played at and continue to play at.”
The Barons have leaned heavily on solid defense which has made it tough for opponents to finish attacks. If the back line doesn’t stop them, freshman keeper Sydney Mansfield, who has a school-record 12 shutouts, usually does.
“We’ve been proud of our defense all year,” Cochran said. “Not only do we defend well on our back line, we defend well as a team.
“If we can put the pieces together offensively, we’ll get some scoring opportunities, and if we defend sound like we have in the past, they’ll have a tough time scoring goals.”
The Barons will have to contend with senior Riley Garcia, an NCAA Division I prospect who plays a complete game along with being an explosive scoring threat.
“If we can contain her a little bit, and not give her the opportunity to create, we’ll have a good chance to win,” Cochran said.
The Barons’ top weapon is Grace Snyder, who has 20 goals, including the game-winner against NorthWood last week.
Staying poised will be another big key for the Barons. As they saw in the sectional final last week, fan followings from both sides become emotional and often try to help the referee.
“The crowd can be so influential, either in a positive way or a negative way,” Cochran said. “We want to use the crowd as a positive influence and ignore the negative. Poise is going to be every important.
“Mental toughness doesn’t guarantee you a win, but playing without it almost guarantees you’re not going to win.”
