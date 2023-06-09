WINONA LAKE — It wasn’t the most pressure-packed golf playoff you’ll ever see.
Northeast Corner Conference rivals Silas Haarer of Westview and Brayden Miller of Fairfield both shot 2-under-par 69s and were matched in a playoff for medalist in Thursday’s Warsaw Regional at Stonehenge.
Even before the playoff the two familiar rivals had clinched the two individual state finals berths, which go to the top two finishers who do not advance with a team.
Haarer prevailed with a birdie on No. 18, the first playoff hole, while Miller had a par after his 15-footer for birdie just caught the lip of the cup. Haarer took the blue ribbon, Miller the red, and the two may see each other next week in Carmel. It will be Miller’s second straight trip to state as an individual.
“I won’t lie, a playoff to go to state would have been scary,” Haarer said. “In the playoff (Thursday) I could three-putt and still get down to state. On the real No. 18, my heart was pumping.
“(Miller is) a great player. It was good he gets to go to state. He deserves it.”
Haarer didn’t have a secret formula for his victory. He pointed to his tee shot on the par-3 17th hole to within 3 feet of the cup as his best shot of the day.
“Just keep on pushing,” he said. “I really don’t know how it happened but one way or another, it worked out well.”
The state meet will be Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View in Carmel.
Leo captured its second straight regional title with a team total of 308. Homestead was second at 312 and Northridge took the final team state berth with 315.
East Noble was the top area team finisher, scoring 326 for sixth place while Westview was 10th with 349.
“Just 11 shots out of possibly going to state, I’m so proud of the boys,” East Noble coach Jason Buchs said. “We finished second on the front nine, and we know where we lost it, we lost it on the back nine today.
“That’s where we started and a couple of kids got off to rough starts. I’m super proud of how they rebounded. It was a very successful season.”
Buchs is not in favor of the switch in the tournament this year that allows only the top two individuals not on an advancing team to qualify for state.
“I don’t agree with that rule, hate it,” Buchs said. “We’re going to fight as coaches to get it changed. We’ve got kids under par today not going to state.”
Caden Anderson led the Knights with a 76. He had a 1-under par 34 on the front side. Ryan Norden had a 39 on the front to finish at 81, Nathan Bowker shot 40 on the front and wound up at 84, and Ronan Fisher had a 38 on the first nine at finished at 85. Joey Sorrell shot a 105.
Wade Springer and Brett Springer both carded 89s for Westview. Bryan Yoder had a 102 and Judson Hershberger a 103.
Two local individual regional qualifiers saw their seasons end with Garrett’s Carter Demske shooting a 77 and Lakeland’s Ben Keil shooting a 78.
Warsaw Boys Golf Regional
Team Scores (top 3 qualifier for state): 1. Leo 308, 2. Homestead 312, 3. Northridge 315, 4. Bishop Dwenger 321, 5. Warsaw 322, 6. East Noble 326, 7. Carroll 327, 8. Fairfield 335, 9. Northfield 337, 10. Westview 349, 11. Culver Academies 352, 12. Cass 354, 13. Blackhawk Christian 367, 15. Southwood 374, 15. Northwestern 476.
Top Individuals (i-advanced as individual, p-won playoff): 1. ip-Silas Haarer (WV) 69, 2. Brayden Miller (FF) 69, 3. Alex Holder (BD) 70, 4. Justin Hicks (Leo) 71, 5. tie, Conner Hochstetler (NR), Tyson Baer (NF) 72.
Team-By-Team Scoring
Leo 308 — Justin Hicks 36-35 71, Wes Opliger 35-42 77, Patrick Judd 41-44 85, Caden Matthias 35-40 75, Brooks Opliger 40-47 87.
Homestead 312 — Ryan Parker 36-41 77, Karson Cabe 37-41 78, Jack Burda 40-38 78, Caden Baker 39-40 79, Noah Lancz 43-42 85.
Northridge 315 — Brock Reschly 37-37 74, Conner Hochstetler 35-37 72, Coby Hochstetler 41-41- 82, Isaiah Lehman 44-48 92, Vadim Kidun 40-47 87.
Bishop Dwenger 321 — Alex Holder 35-35 70, Charleston Olson 45-49 94, David Schenkel 41-46 87, Joe Hughes 37-43 80, Michael Brita 42-42 84.
Warsaw 322 — Aidan Bowell 43-40 83, Austin Craig 35-40 75, Breckin Christner 45-38 83, Robbie Finlinson 40-41 81, Dylan Barkley 41-47 88.
East Noble 326 — Caden Anderson 34-42 76, Ryan Norden 39-42 81, Ronan Fisher 38-47 85, Joey Sorrell 51-54 105, Nathan Bowker 40-44 84.
Carroll 327 — Joe Sellers 38-39 77, Donny Dimberio 41-43 84, Cam Meyers 44-41 85, Griffin Scheele 41-42 83, Sam Campbell 40-43 83.
Fairfield 335 — Brayden Miller 35-34 69, Miles Nine 43-43 86, Carter Kitson 45-40 85, Andrew Miller 48-49 97, Jasper Carl 46-49 95.
Westview 349 — Silas Haarer 37-32 69, Wade Springer 44-45 89, Brett Springer 45-44 89, Bryan Yoder 50-52 102, Judson Hershberger 53-50 103.
Culver Academies 352 — Owen Hart 43-49 92, Jaxson Wiernik 41-44 85, Rory Sullivan 44-47 91, Kyle Lee 41-47 88, Grady Sullivan 44-44 88.
Cass 354 — Jensen Burrous 38-42 80, Rylan Stoller 55-44 89, Michael Myers 43-42 85, Nolan Hines 54-56 110, Garrett Helvie 42-48 90.
Blackhawk Christian 367 — Gavin Haiflich 35-39 74, Jon Overholt 52-52 104, Miles Steffen 43-49 92, Ty Nigg 52-59 111, Braden Gibson 45-52 97.
Southwood 374 — Luke Watson 42-42 84, Griffin Chambers 47-43 90, Keaton Metzger 40-56 96, Ian Vanderpool 48-56 104.
Northwestern 476 — Samson Shortwell 50-44 94, Hudson Whaley 41-46 87, Logan Duncan 58-50 108, Brayden Applegate 46-48 94, Jackson Peelle 46-47 93.
Individual Participants
Carter Demske (Garrett) 37-40 77, Ben Keil (Lakeland) 41-37 78, Jax Mickley (Bishop Luers) 48-49 97, Alex Schenkel (Bishop Luers) 42-45 87, Josh King (Bremen) 40-48 88, Andrew Hedrick (Colulmbia City) 37-39 76, Kam Hoag (Columbia City) 35-42 77, Sam Oberley (Heritage) 45-43 88, Karson Parrott (Kokomo) 42-38 80, Earl Williams (NorthWood) 39-37 76, Greg Miller (Tippecanoe Valley) 38-40 78, Tanner England (Tri-Central) 51-49 100, Vaugh Dyson (Wawasee) 36-40 76, Preston Scherer (Wawasee) 42-40 82, Brody Fisher (Western) 42-42 84.
