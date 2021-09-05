Prep Girls Golf Garrett wins close three-way match
LAGRANGE — Garrett shot 211 to edge Westview with 212 and Lakeland with 214 in a three-way Northeast Corner Conference match at Heron Creek Friday.
Abby Weaver’s 48 led the Railroaders. Other Garrett scores were Sophia Ruble 50, Kaitlyn Bergman 53, Courtney Barse 60 and Mia Gullett 67. Halle Hathaway also played for Garrett and shot 63.
Hope Haarer shot 48 to lead Westview, which also got a 51 from Ava Brown and 55 from Lillian Eash. Hannah Klein shot 58 and Kaylyn Gates 64.
Lakeland’s Kyle Watkins was the medalist with a 47. Other scores for the Lakers were Amelia Trump 52, Brooke Rutterbush 55 and Caitlyn Miller 60.
Thursday, Fairfield shot 198 to 211 for Garrett and 241 for Churubusco in a three-way NECC contest at Meadow Valley.
Baley Ward of Fairfield was the medalist with a 45.
Weaver was low for Garrett with a 49, followed by Ruble at 51 and Bergman at 52. Barse shot a 59 and Hathaway a 66.
Scores for Churubusco were Emma Walters 56, Zoie Tonisi and Lauren Stroder 61, Reagan Baier 63 and Morgan Schaeffer 69.
Also playing for Garrett were Gullett with a 62 and Emmah Moody with a 66.
Garrett’s home match with Fremont and Prairie Heights was moved up from Sept. 14 to this coming Wednesday due to the course availability of Garrett Country Club. The match will still start at 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis Warriors down Churubusco
EMMA — Westview only lost eight games in defeating Churubusco 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Friday.
On Saturday, the Warriors won all three matches at the Wawasee Super Duals. Westview beat Jimtown 3-2, then beat Fairfield and Wawasee both by the score of 4-1.
Westview 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Brady Crick 6-2, 6-0. 2. Brennan Beachy (WV) def. Gavin Haberstock 6-0, 6-0. 3. Cole Mast (WV) def. Garrett Wymer 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz (WV) def. Brett Barkley-Mason Young 6-1, 6-2. 2. Kylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Gage Crick-Dawson Meeks 6-1, 6-0.
Wawasee Super Duals
Westview 3 Jimtown 2
Singles: 1. Matt Margraf (J) def. Elijah Hostetler (W) 1-6, 7-5, 10-5. 2. Beau Kaler (J) def. Brennan Beachy (W) 6-3, 7-6 (7-1). 3. Cole Mast (W) def. Caleb Koets (J) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz (W) def. Dylan Cook-Aiden Short (J) 6-2, 6-3. 2. Kylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Gaege Wachs-Zane Wort (J) 6-2, 6-1.
Westview 4 Fairfield 1
Singles: 1. Garrett Stoltzfus (F) def. Elijah Hostetler (W) 6-3, 3-6, 14-12. 2. Brennan Beachy (W) def. Mick Moore (F) 6-2, 6-2. 3. Cole Mast (W) def. Luke Holsopple (F) 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz (W) def. Brandon Kauffman-Cooper LeCount (F) 6-3, 6-3. 2. Kylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Noah Hochstetler-Collin Troyer (F) 6-2, 6-2.
Westview 4 Wawasee 1
Singles: 1. Elijah Hostetler (Wv) def. Holden Babb (Waw) 6-1, 6-0. 2. Brennan Beachy (Wv) def. Zeke Keim (Waw) 6-1, 6-2. 3. Blaine Baut (Waw) def. Cole Mast (Wv) 6-3, 6-1.
Double: 1. Isaac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz (Wv) def. Grant Brooks-Joey Harper (Waw) 2-6, 7-5, 10-8. 2. Kylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler (Wv) def. Jay Duncan-Devon Kuhn (Waw) 6-0, 6-0.
East Noble falls to Northridge
MIDDLEBURY — The Knights lost 4-1 to the Raiders on Saturday morning.
Nolan Ogle at No. 2 singles was the lone East Noble player to pick up a win.
West Noble third at home invite
LIGONIER — The Chargers finished with 40 points to place third at its home invitational Saturday.
Bremen took home the team title with 57 points and three first-place finishes. Lakeland placed seventh, and Central Noble finished in eighth.
The top finisher for the Chargers was at No. 2 doubles. The duo of JJ Jacobs and Wes Shaw won their first two matches before falling to Bremen’s Camden Hickman and Max Varner in the championship match, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.
Nate Shaw at No. 2 singles placed third after a 6-4, 6-3 win in the third-place match over Bluffton’s Drew Pressler. Luke Schermerhorn also placed third and won his final match 6-3, 6-0 over the Tigers’ Preston Daughtery.
West Noble’s No. 1 doubles team of Nevin Phares and Brayden Bohde also finished in third. They won their third-place match 6-0, 6-2. At No. 1 singles, Chris Miller finished in fourth place.
Lakeland’s Wyatt Priestley at No. 1 singles and Dominic Lawrence at No. 2 singles both ended up in sixth place.
Central Noble finished in eighth at all five spots.
Prep Soccer Cougar girls win
ALBION — Central Noble improved the 3-1-2 on the season with a 2-0 over Lakeland Christian on Saturday.
Colen Truelove and Hannah Combs each scored a goal for the Cougars. The defense picked up its fourth shutout of the season.
Railroader boys blanked
GARRETT — Garrett lost to Canterbury 8-0 on Saturday.
The Railroaders return home on Tuesday against Angola.
Westview competes in pair of invites
FORT WAYNE — The Warrior boys finished in fifth place at the Carroll Classic after a pair of wins on Saturday.
Westview beat both Snider 3-0 then beat Bishop Luers 3-1.
At the Concord Invitational, the Westview girls tied 1-1 with Andrean and beat New Prairie 9-0.
Prep Volleyball Westview sweeps East Noble
EMMA — The Warriors beat the Knights in straight sets.
The scores were 25-20, 25-20, 25-13.
College Soccer Ashbrook leads Trine women to win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Thunder women improved to 2-0 on the season after a 4-1 win over Spalding Saturday.
Freshman Teresa Ashbrook led the way offensively with a hat trick.
After an opening goal by Spalding, Ashbrook scored her first just past the five-minute mark.
Less than 10 minutes later, she scored again to give Trine the lead. She finished off the hat trick with her third goal in the 54th minute.
Veronica Ocampo got in on the scoring for Trine with a goal in the 87th minute.
Trine plays at Hanover College today at 2:30 p.m.
Trine men shut out at Webster
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — The Thunder men’s soccer team lost 1-0 to Webster on Saturday afternoon.
The Gorloks’ Aamahn Murvin scored the lone goal of the match early in the second half.
Trine outshot Webster 11-7, and Tyler Murphy had five shots for the Thunder.
In goal, Luis Rodriguez had three saves for the Thunder.
The Trine men travel to Franklin College today for an 11 a.m. contest.
College Golf Thunder men tie at Olivet
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Trine men’s golf team tied for first with MIAA foe Hope College at the Olivet Lou Collins Invite Saturday.
The tie was broken by the score of the fifth member of each team, and Hope edged Trine by six strokes, giving the Thunder the title of runner-ups.
Mark Civanich led the Thunder with an even-par 72 on Saturday. He finished fifth overall at four-over and made the all-tournament team. Brogan Brockie and Mitch Lowney each shot a 74 on Saturday, and Brockie earned all-tournament honors as well.
Trine women fifth at IU East Invite
RICHMOND — The Trine women’s golf team finished in fifth place at the IU East Fall Invite on Saturday.
Leading the way for the Thunder was Grace Dubec, who finished with a two-day score of 170 (83-87). Reagan Gutherie was right behind Dubec at 171 (86-85). Lily Williamson led the team with 10 pars and finished at 172.
Maire Sullivan ended up at 174, followed by Carli Sanford at 181, and Bailey Bravata shot a 178 as an individual participant.
College Volleyball Trine split on final day at Bluffton
BLUFFTON, Ohio — The Thunder volleyball team split a pair of matches at Saturday’s Sommer Center Spiketacular at Bluffton University.
Trine beat Heidelberg (Ohio) 3-1, then lost 3-1 to the host Beavers.
In the win, the Thunder won 25-16, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23. Mikaila Sullivan led the team with 11 kills, and Jocelynn Nicholls had 10 kills. Olivia Jolliffe added eight kills. Jacqueline Baughman ended up with 31 assists and 13 digs. Samantha Carlin had a team-high 16 digs. Rachel Campbell had three aces and 12 digs.
In the loss to Bluffton, the Beavers won 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21. Jollieffe led the Thunder attack with 11 kills. Nicholls has nine kills and Sullivan had seven kills and three blocks. Baughman finished with 27 assists.
On Friday night, the Thunder lost to Ohio Wesleyan 25-16, 26-24, 25-23.
Middle School Cross Country DMS teams top Angola, EN
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Middle School boys and girls teams both defeated Angola and East Noble Monday.
The boys scored 27 to 29 for Angola and 84 for East Noble. Brady Vince led the Barons in 12:14. He was followed by Nolan Sonnenberg (12:28), Tegan McIntire (12:57), Caden Rice (13:14) and Alex Stahl (13:18).
The Baron girls scored 29 to 31 for Angola and 65 for East Noble. Sarah Maple was the overall winner for DeKalb, and was followed by Reese Schmidt, Eliana Shaffer, Claire Woodcox and Baylee Tysen.
DeKalb’s boys were also fourth at the Prairie Heights Invitational last week. Corbin Smith was ninth for the Barons, Vince was 13th, Sonnenberg was 20th, Rice was 37th and Jayden Harris was 42nd.
The Baron girls were fifth in the invitational led by Maple, who took first place. Schmidt, Shaffer, Woodcox and Tysen followed.
Middle School Volleyball DMS teams get victories
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh- and eighth-grade teams picked up wins against Fremont Tuesday.
The eighth-grade Barons won 25-14, 25-22 as Belle Wimer served 10 points. Macie Hall served eight points and Lilli Van Gessel served six. Hailey Hughes had three kills.
The DeKalb seventh-graders prevailed 25-18, 25-22.
Both teams lost to Carroll Wednesday. Both also competed in the Edgewood Invitational earlier in the week with the seventh-graders getting two victories.
