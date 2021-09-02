WATERLOO — The Future Barons Basketball League, for boys in grades 1-5, will begin with a practice conducted by the high school coaching staff Sunday, Oct. 3.
Grades 1-2 will practice from noon to 1:15 p.m., followed by grades 3-5 from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.
After the practice, coaches will draft teams for the three-game season for grades 1-2, and for a six-game season for grades 3-5.
After Oct. 3, practice dates are Oct. 6, 20 and 27, and Nov. 3 and 10 from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Locations will be announced at the Oct. 3 practice.
Game dates will be Oct. 24 and 31, and Nov. 14. Locations and times will be announced later.
The cost for the Future Barons Basketball League is $55 for grades 1-2 and $70 for grades 3-5. Players will receive reversible jerseys which should be worn for all practices and games.
Players in the league will be recognized at DeKalb’s home game against North Side Dec. 3.
After the season ends, players in grades 3-5 can continue playing on a DeKalb Club1 team, which will play 14 games over seven weeks against other area teams. The preseason league games will be held Dec. 5 and 12, with regular-season games to be played Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30 and Feb. 6.
The team will practice 1-2 times per week. Players on the Club1 team will be charged an additional $70 fee, covering roster and league fees.
Players in grade 2 may have the opportunity to play in a third-grade league if interested.
The Club1 team will play during halftime of a home junior varsity game.
For Club1 games, the admission charge will be $5 for an adult or $15 for a family pass.
Checks should be made payable to DeKalb Youth Basketball. Entry forms are available on line at https://dhsathletics.dekalbcentral.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.