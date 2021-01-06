KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s depth prevailed on both sides in a sweep of DeKalb at the Cole Center YMCA Wednesday.
The East Noble girls had just enough depth to defeat the Barons 92-88 while the boys won 108-37 over DeKalb.
Wednesday’s meet was the second in a stretch of three in a row for the Knights. They travel to Norwell today.
“I thought (Wednesday) they looked better than they did (Tuesday), which is surprising because they're lifting, too, and practicing. They should be sore and tired,” East Noble coach Meredith Eakins said. “I thought tonight they really competed. I saw a lot of time drops across the board, and diving looked a lot better.”
The DeKalb girls were without two of their top swimmers, senior Adeline Gillespie and freshman Arabella Rogers, but they still won every event, including all three relays, except the diving portion.
“The girls did a really good job tonight,” DeKalb coach Ron Kumpfmiller said. “Lots of (personal records), including Mallory Jarrett in the 200 freestyle, Jala Collins in the 100 breaststroke. She hasn’t dropped her time since sectionals last year.”
Jarrett finished in a time of 2:16.24 in the 200-yard freestyle for first. East Noble’s Meagan Kabrich took second at 2:24.13. Jarrett placed first in the 500 free with a time of 6:07.91.
Collins won the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:39.37, and her teammate Emily Eshbach took second. Collins took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.63. Eshbach placed first in the 100 butterfly at 1:29.61.
Caleigh Yarian also picked up two wins for DeKalb. First, in the 50 free at 29.53 and then in the 100 free at 1:05.39. Layla Chautle finished in 1:22.13 in the 100 backstroke for the Barons.
“Our depth looked pretty good tonight as well. My new kids, I’ve been working them pretty hard trying to get them more acclimated to how the races go and how to finish a race. I saw it (Wednesday), so I was very pleased with how my new kids looked.”
East Noble’s Kylee Savoie took second (31.90) in the 50 free, Madelyn Fear placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:31.72), Paige Anderson touched the wall in second (6:18.11) in the 500 free and the 100 breaststroke (1:23.61) and Lily Meyer finished second in the 100 backstroke in 1:28.41.
Meyer took first in the one meter diving portion with a total score of 215.3.
On the boys side, it was the Knights who took first in every event, including the three relays.
Jack Bolinger won a pair of events, including the 200 IM in a time of 2:36.64 then took first in the 100 breaststroke at 1:13.78. Kyler Corbin also finished in the top spot in two events, including the 100 free in 53.01 and the 100 backstroke in 1:02.85.
Owen Chambers placed first in the 200 free with a time of 2:03.19, and he took second in the 100 free. Cole Hunter finished first in the 50 free at 26.85. Stone Robinson touched first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:19.77. Nathan Richards placed first in the 500 free at 6:01.47.
Owen Fleck was the lone diver on the boys side and ended up with a score of 162.95.
DeKalb’s Keagen Yarian finished second (1:24.04) in the 100 breaststroke, Jack Mahoney took third (57.82) in the 100 free and second (2:07.56) in the 200 free. Korbin Gillian came in second (27.29) in the 50 free.
The DeKalb boys don’t have the numbers to earn a lot of points during meets, so Kumpfmiller has told them to strive for personal bests. Eakins said the same thing about her boys.
Eakins said leading up the Northeast 8 Conference meet on Saturday, Jan. 16 her teams need to work on fine tuning on their strokes and mechanics.
Eastside also had swimmers compete on the girls side in Wednesday’s meet, but they competed only as individuals.
Maddy Rohm finished with the top time of 1:21.48 in the 100 butterfly, and her teammate Chloe Buss finished at 1:23.62. Rohm also had the top time in the 100 backstroke at 1:21.29.
Buss completed the 500 free in 6:25.57, and Kennedy Herbert finished in a time of 8:10.42.
