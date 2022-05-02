INDIANAPOLIS — During its annual review of the by-laws on Monday afternoon, the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to add girls wrestling and boys volleyball to its new Emerging Sport Process.
The Emerging Sport Process was approved a year ago by the IHSAA Board of Directors and helps pave the way for those sports and participation to continue to grow with an eye toward eventually becoming a recognized sport and sponsorship of an official state tournament. Girls wrestling and boys volleyball are the first sports to earn the Emerging Sports designation.
With girls wrestling and boys volleyball earning the Emerging Sport designation, the IHSAA will provide rule books, conduct coaches rules meetings and provide coverage in the IHSAA’s Catastrophic Medical program. Both sports will now be subject to all IHSAA rules and policies, including the General Eligibility Rules.
For a sport to become officially recognized and an IHSAA state tournament to be sponsored, 50% of the membership must be participating in the sport. The IHSAA currently had 407 member schools.
According to data submitted from their respective coaches associations, there are 42 schools fielding boys volleyball teams around the state while 350 girls represented 113 school in this year’s girls wrestling state tournament.
Girls wrestling is growing is this area. Central Noble, East Noble and Eastside have been leading schools in those efforts over the past couple of years.
There will be some kind of place in the area with the efforts of Angola’s Ball Sports Academy leading that charge with high school-age boys club teams under its umbrella. In fact, one of its players is part of Ball State’s men’s volleyball team who will play in the Final Four this week in Los Angeles in freshman Dyer Ball, a 2021 Angola High School graduate who is the son of Ball Sports Academy owner and 2008 Olympic Gold Medalist Lloy Ball.
Also addressed at the IHSAA Board of Directors meeting was adjustments to penalties regarding ejections.
If a student-athlete is ejected from a contest due to National Federation of State High School Associations playing rules but not deemed unsporting, like a handball in the box in soccer or the use of an illegal bat in softball, he or she will not be suspended for the next contest.
Any student-athlete ejected for the second time during a season will be suspended for the next two contests.
A coach, contest administrator, school administrator or a fan ejected from a contest will be suspended for the next two contests. A second ejection will be a four-game suspension.
Moving a state tournament contest to a Sunday if weather or other emergency situations arise was not passed.
A proposal which would have eliminated the restrictions on Indiana schools from hosting schools from farther than 300 miles away or being able to compete against a school from beyond the travel limit at an out-of-state event was not passed.
