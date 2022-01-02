Prep Boys Basketball Garrett defeated in tourney
SYRACUSE — Garrett dropped both of its games in a tournament at Wawasee Wednesday.
The Railroaders (2-8) lost to the host Warriors 56-38 in the first game. Tyler Gater had nine points, Jaxson Fugate had eight and Kyle Smith seven for Garrett.
Garrett fell to Rochester 46-40 in the consolation. Gater topped the Railroaders with 11 points and Drayton Myers scored nine.
Prep Girls Basketball Marines fifth at LCA tournament
WINONA LAKE — Hamilton won the fifth-place game of the Lakeland Christian Cougar Classic by forfeit over Purdue Poly South Bend Wednesday. That was the 300th victory in program history for the Marines.
College Basketball Trine-Williams women’s game canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Trine University’s women’s basketball game with Williams, Massaschusetts, scheduled for Thursday afternoon in the Basketball Destinations Post-Christmas Classic at Trevecca Nazarene University was canceled.
Williams was forced to withdraw from the contest after entering COVID-19 protocols on Thursday morning.
The Thunder are done with non-conference play for the regular season and will travel to Saint Mary’s Saturday for a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.