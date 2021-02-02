WATERLOO — East Noble and Northrop were winners on the opening night of the Class 4A girls basketball sectional at DeKalb Tuesday.
The Knights breezed past North Side 73-31 in the opener, while DeKalb erased an 11-point halftime deficit but saw Northrop regain control for a 58-50 win.
East Noble (10-14) returns Friday night at 6 to battle Carroll (21-2), while Northrop (9-11) will battle Snider (12-7) at 8.
The Knights had 25 steals among 31 turnovers for North Side (1-21), many of which led to easy baskets or free throw opportunities.
East Noble led 36-16 by halftime and built its margin from there.
Nine different Knights scored in the victory, led by Carly Turner with 21. Avan Beiswanger scored 12 and Bre Walmsley added 11. Walmsley hit three of her team’s five three-pointers and had a game-high seven rebounds.
Zara Nokour topped the Legends with 10 points.
Northrop turned up the heat defensively on DeKalb (3-19) after the Barons tied the game 36-36 on a three by Delaney Cox just inside the final minute of the third quarter.
The Barons had no answer for 5-foot-10 senior TiAuna White in the post, however, as she repeatedly hurt them on the boards and at the foul line. She finished with 22 points and seven rebounds, including 13 after the DeKalb rally.
DeKalb fell behind by nine in the fourth but made one last charge, cutting the lead to 51-49 on Maddie Hickman’s three with 1:35 left, but the Bruins were 7-of-8 at the line the rest of the away to preserve the win.
Hickman led the Barons with 20 points. Sarah Brown had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.