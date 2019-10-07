ANGOLA — Trine University celebrated the history of its football program during a busy homecoming weekend.
Thunder Football is in its 25th season. It took many to help get the program started, but William Gettig was particularly influential by advocating the benefits of having a college football program to Tri-State University’s Board of Trustees and providing significant financial contributions to get the football program off the ground.
Football at TSU began in 1995 under its first coach, Dale Carlson. The Thunder called Angola Middle School and Fremont’s Max Mitchell Sports Complex home before Shive Field opened on the Tri-State campus in 1999.
For much of its existence, Thunder football has been a winner. It really took off in its fourth season of 1998 when it won its first nine games and reached the NAIA playoffs. Led by quarterback Nick Wellman, star running back Barron Chambers and an emerging defense, Tri-State won its first two playoff games and advanced to the NAIA semifinals, where the Thunder lost at Olivet Nazarene, Illinois, 33-28.
Carlson and the Thunder won the Mid-States Football Association Mideast League title and made the NAIA playoffs in 2001. It was the program’s first conference title.
The transition from NAIA to NCAA Division III for Tri-State was a tough one from the early to middle-2000s. NCAA Division III schools can not offer athletic scholarships, so coaches had to adjust on how draw recruits.
After a rough three-year tenure under coach Bob Frey, the Thunder returned to their winning ways under coach Matt Land. Now named Trine University, Land and the Thunder won Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles and made the NCAA Division III playoffs in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Trine won a playoff game in both 2009 and 2010, and the Thunder traded punches with NCAA Division III superpower Wisconsin-Whitewater in a 2010 second-round game on the WarHawks’ home turf, but fell short in a 45-31 loss.
Not all was lost in 2010, however, as Trine senior quarterback Eric Watt received the Gagliardi Trophy, which is the NCAA Division III version of the Heisman Trophy.
Land moved up to the athletic director post at Trine in 2015, and his defensive coordinator Troy Abbs took over. Thunder football really hasn’t missed a beat, achieving undefeated regular seasons and NCAA Division III playoff berths in 2017 and 2018.
Here is the Trine/Tri-State Quarter Century Football Team on offense and on special teams. Thanks to the Trine University athletic department for statistics and award information on honorees.
The Quarter Century Team on defense will be featured in Wednesday’s edition.
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Eric Watt, played from 2007-10
Watt made 41 starts in his career and was the MIAA Offensive Most Valuable Player in 2009 and 2010. He completed 650 passes for 8,464 yards and 82 touchdowns, and ran for 1,535 yards and 18 touchdowns. Trine retired his No. 13 jersey, and he was inducted into Trine’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.
Nick Wellman, 1996-99
Wellman made 43 career starts and was a captain for three years. He completed 765 passes for 9,052 yards and 57 touchdowns. He was inducted into Trine’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.
Running Backs
Lamar Carswell, 2015-18
Carswell is Thunder football’s all-time leading rusher with 5,364 yards. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry and 78 touchdowns in his tremendous career. He was a First Team NCAA Division III All-American by the coaches and the Associated Press last year.
Barron Chambers, 1995-98
Chambers was a First Team NAIA coaches All-American in 1998 and a Second Team NAIA coaches All-American in 1997. The 2010 Trine Athletic Hall of Fame inductee had 4,167 rushing yards, 1,123 receiving yards and 45 touchdowns in his Tri-State career. He also threw four touchdown passes.
Pete Hobbs, 1999-2002
Hobbs had 2,330 rushing yards, 850 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He made 30 starts and also blocked three kicks and threw two touchdown passes.
Wide Receivers
Jeffery Barnett, 2015-18
Barnett is Trine’s career receiving yardage leader with 2,907 yards. He also made many big plays as a return specialist, and was a First Team AP All-American in that position last year. He made 42 starts and scored 27 touchdowns. He was the 2019 Robert L. Greim Outstanding Male Athlete Award recipient at Trine.
Paul Curtis, 2007-10
Curtis is the Thunder’s career receiving touchdowns leader with 28. He made 38 starts, caught 130 passes for 2,446 yards, and had 29 touchdowns overall.
JaVontae Hence, 2009-12
Hence is the program’s career receptions leader with 194 and was the MIAA Offensive MVP in 2012. He had 2,528 receiving yards, ran for 514 at a little over five and a half yards per carry, and scored 33 total touchdowns. He was also a quality kick returner.
Le’Once Belton, 1996-99
Belton was the leading receiver in the first uprising of the Thunder offense. He caught 150 passes for 1,891 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. He made 42 starts in his Tri-State career.
Gage Corner, 2012-15
Corner had two seasons where had caught over 60 passes and had over 900 receiving yards, 2013 and 2015. He finished with 177 receptions for 2,532 yards, and scored 14 touchdowns.
Tight End
Bryon Lewinski, 1995-1998
Lewinski was a tight end who could block and catch the ball. He made 40 starts and had 101 receptions for 1,275 yards. He was a Second Team NAIA All-American in 1998.
Offensive Linemen
Taylor Sprague, 2010-13
Sprague was a First Team NCAA Division III All-American by the coaches and Second Team Little All-American for players from small colleges by the media in 2013. That season, he only allowed one sack in 318 pass attempts. He made 20 starts in his Trine career.
Greg LeFeld, 1995-98
LeFeld started in all 41 games in his Tri-State grid career and was inducted into Trine’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005. He was a captain for three years and was a Second Team NAIA All-American by the coaches in 1998.
Andrew Hagar, 2014-15 and 2017-18
The graduate from nearby Fairfield High School went on to start 23 games for the Thunder. From D3football.com, Hagar was a Second Team All-North Region selection last season and a Third Team All-North Region selection in 2017.
James Greenlee, 2006-09
Greenlee started in all 43 games he played in for the Thunder, and was a First Team All-MIAA selection in 2008 and 2009. He was selected to play in the Aztec Bowl and the All-American Bowl for standout NCAA Division II and III players.
Bryce Sims, 2007-10
Sims made 41 career starts and was picked to the All-MIAA First Team in 2009 and 2010. He also graduated from nearby Columbia City High School.
Adam Jatich, 1999-2002
Jatich also started in every game played for at Tri-State. All 41 of them. In 2002, he was an NAIA All-American honorable mention as picked by the nation’s coaches and by the National Football Gazette.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Per-Arne Forsman, placekicker, 1996-99
Thunder football prides itself on being strong on special teams and in the kicking game. Known by many as P.A., Forsman came to Tri-State from Sweden and was a program pioneer as a special teams ace.
Forsman scored in all 44 games of his American football career and scored 264 points. He made 43 field goals and 135 extra points. He was also a two-time NAIA Scholar-Athlete.
Nathan Fitzsimmons, punter, 2005-08
Fitzsimmons was a 4-year starter and holds single-season (40.7 yards in 2008) and career (38.4 yards) records for punting average. He was a team captain of Trine’s first MIAA championship and NCAA playoff team in 2008, and had five punts over 60 yards.
Michael Newbill, return specialist, 1998-2001
Newbill returned three kicks for touchdowns, blocked three kicks and averaged 22.5 yards per kickoff return in 110 attempts. He played in a program record 46 games, including 30 starts, and had 4,751 all-purpose yards, including 1,326 yards rushing.
