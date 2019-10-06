HUNTINGTON — DeKalb and East Noble weren’t in championship contention, but still made their mark at the Northeast 8 Conference cross country meet Saturday at Huntington.
Each had runners on the podium receiving all-conference honors in what amounted to a dress rehearsal for the state tournament series, which opens next weekend with the sectional at West Noble.
Girls Race
DeKalb took two of the seven first-team all-conference spots, with freshmen Lydia Bennett (third, 19:14) and Abby DeTray (seventh, 19:49) both running PRs.
The top seven runners make the All-NE8 first team, the next seven finishers get second-team honors and places 15-21 receive honorable mention.
The other member of the Barons’ top three, Riley Winebrenner, missed the meet due to illness.
“That made it harder on the team,” DeKalb coach Josh Maple said. “She would have been up there too. Even with that, I was really proud of the girls and how they raced.
“I was really proud of both (Bennett and DeTray). They both ran really well this year. They’ve been progressing and getting better with each race.”
East Noble moved past the Barons into fifth place with a team score of 136, 10 better than DeKalb. Norwell won with 55 to 59 for runner-up Leo. Addy Wiley of Huntington North was the individual champ at 18:31, more than 30 seconds in front of the rest of the field.
The Knights continue to be a puzzle for coach Mark Liepe, who was pleased with the effort of freshman Rachel Becker, who was 22nd in 21:34 and just missed all-conference honorable mention.
“Rachel Becker got out well,” Liepe said. “Some of the other girls made up ground, but they were too cautious at the beginning. We’ve got three girls in the 21s, but that’s not going beat a lot of people. They ran faster than they did the first meet of the year (the Huntington Invitational) here, but I think they’re better than what they run sometimes.”
Liepe said he also saw improvement from the Knights’ second and third runners, Anna Becker (26th, 21:53) and Erin Weng (27th, 21:57) but was most impressed with the team’s top JV finishers, Samantha Richards (third, 22:24) and Abby Tjon (eighth, 23:04).
“When we pull them away from each other, they run better than they do as a group,” Liepe said. “Our first JV girl was varsity last week. We pull her away from the varsity girls, and she runs a PR by almost 50 seconds.
“The group mentality is opposite of what it should be. It’s been like this the whole season. They run with each other instead of race other teams.”
Boys Race
Austin Liepe of East Noble made the all-conference first team with a sixth-place finish in 16:39. Lucas Diehm (16th, 17:05) and Wesley Potts (17th, 17:07) both earned honorable mention.
Coach Liepe didn’t get what he wanted from the team’s top two, Austin Liepe and Potts, but was happy with a strong effort in the middle of his lineup.
“Our biggest improvement today was our 3-4-5,” the coach said. “We were subpar up front. We were hoping for better from our leaders. Our 1-2 are our captains and they weren’t our captains today.”
Diehm, Ben Hand (28th, 17:31) and Kyler Corbin (39th, 18:10) helped the Knights take fourth in the team standings at 106.
Led by a 1-2 finish from Landon Wakeman (15:54) and Nathan Mills (16:06), Columbia City edged Bellmont 37-38 for the team title.
DeKalb senior frontrunner Clayton Adams earned second-team All-NE8 honors with his 12th-place finish in 17:01, a PR.
“He ran tough,” Maple said. “He was hoping for a little better for his senior year, but he did really well today, too.” Several runners posted PRs for the boys team, Maple said.
