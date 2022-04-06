Consistent dominance tops the 2021-22 KPC All-Area Wrestling team.
For a few years now, the area wrestling scene has been led by a couple of individuals. And they continued to shine once again this season.
This year's Prep of the Year is East Noble's Aidan Sprague, and Coach of the Year is Garrett's Nick Kraus. Both won the honor last season, and this is Kraus third award in a row.
Sprague, a University of Indianapolis recruit, made his fourth trip to the state finals and finished in fifth place in the 126-pound bracket. He finished with a 42-1 record and his lone loss came in the state quarterfinals.
He won his second semi-state championship while also winning his third regional championship, a third sectional victory and a second Northeast 8 Conference title during the postseason.
Kraus led the Railroaders to postseason success for the third year in a row. Garrett won its third straight sectional and regional championships.
The Railroaders sent nine grapplers to semi-state, tying a school record and had three state qualifiers, including one placer.
The rest of the wrestling all-area team is as follows:
Hayden Brady, Jr., Garrett
Brady was one of the top wrestlers in the area all season. He finished in fourth place at the state finals at 120 pounds. In the rest of the postseason, he was the conference champion, a sectional champ and won the regional title. At semi-state, he took third place, and his season record was 31-6.
Chase Leech, So., Garrett
Leech was also dominant during the postseason. At 152 pounds, Leech was first at the NECC Tournament, the Carroll Sectional and the Carroll Regional. He qualified for the state finals after placing third at semi-state. He lost a tough 3-0 decision in the first round in Indianapolis and finished at 38-5.
Brayden Baker, Sr., Garrett
Baker was another state qualifier for the Railroaders. His final season at 145 pounds ended at 32-12 with a sectional and regional championship. He finished fourth at semi-state.
Jack O'Connor, Jr., Garrett
O'Connor had a successful season that ended with him going 29-8 in the 195-pound weight class. He was third place at the Carroll Regional, then won the regional title a week later to also qualify for semi-state.
Jadyn Gilbert, Jr., Garrett
Gilbert wrapped up his junior season at 138 pounds with a 19-5 record and was the champion at the NECC Tournament and the Carroll Sectional. He placed third at the Carroll Regional to advance to semi-state.
Ben Miller, Sr., Lakeland
Miller was another state placer from the area. He finished in seventh place at 145 pounds at the state finals. During the postseason, he went back and fourth with Prairie Heights' Sam Levitz. Miller beat Levitz for the NECC title, then lost to him in the sectional championship. He got the last word as he won the regional title over him. Miller finished in second place at the New Haven Semi-State and ended with a 47-6 record.
Gabe Miller, Jr., Lakeland
Miller was another who was always in the title match at 138 pounds in the postseason. He was the runner-up at the NECC Tournament, then won the sectional championship, followed by a second-place finish at the Goshen Regional. He came out with a 38-5 record.
Keegan Schlabach, Jr., Lakeland
Schlabach didn't let being runner-up over and over get to him and kept battling the entire postseason. In the 126-pound weight class, the junior Laker placed second at the NECC Tournament, the West Noble Sectional, the Goshen Regional then came in third at the New Haven Semi-State to qualify for the state finals. He finished the season with a 39-10 record.
Braxton Miller, Jr., DeKalb
Miller (30-7) was in a tough weight class at 145 pounds. He was able to win the Northeast 8 Conference title, and he helped the Barons capture the sectional team title. He placed fourth at sectionals and third at regionals to qualify for semi-state for the second time.
Braylon Meyer, So., DeKalb
Meyer was another semi-state qualifier at 113 pounds for DeKalb. On his path there, he won the sectional championship, then followed that up with another finish at the top of the podium at regionals. He ended his season at 28-7.
Elijah Knepper, Jr., DeKalb
Knepper was always battling for titles in the postseason. In the 160-pound weight class, he was the runner-up at the NE8 Tournament, won the sectional title at West Noble and finished second at the Goshen Regional to qualify for semi-state. He made the academic all-state team and finished at 19-10 for the season.
Landon Armstrong, Sr., DeKalb
Armstrong ended his final year in Waterloo with a 22-12 record at 285 pounds. He was a semi-state qualifier after he was the sectional runner-up and placed fourth at the regional level.
Jacob Behm, Sr., Fremont
Behm had quite the final season for Fremont. As a 195-pounder, he was an NECC champion and a sectional title winner. He finished in second place at the Goshen Regional then came in third at the New Haven Semi-State to qualify for the state finals. Behm finished the season at 42-4.
Essiah Kamer, Jr., Fremont
Kamer had an impressive junior campaign for the Eagles. At 120 pounds, he was the conference runner-up, then won the sectional championship. Kamer finished in second at the regional level to qualify for semi-state. He ended up with a 36-6 mark.
Aidan Hawkins, So., Fremont
Hawkins was a semi-state qualifier at 132 pounds. Along the way, he placed third at the NECC Tournament, came in second at the West Noble Sectional and finished third at the Goshen Regional. Hawkins finished 34-10.
Brandon Villafuerte, Sr., Angola
Villafuerte ended his Hornet career with another stellar season that ended prematurely. He finished with a 49-1 record and his lone loss came in the first round of the semi-state. However, at 285 pounds, he was the NECC champion, won the sectional title at West Noble and was the regional title winner at Goshen.
Kamron Straw, Fr., Angola
Straw burst onto the scene with an impressive freshman campaign at 106 pounds. He finished 43-3, won a conference title, a sectional championship and took first place at the Goshen Regional.
Isaiah McCue, Jr., Angola
McCue always batted in the loaded 126-pound weight class. He was the NECC champion, finished third at sectional then fourth placed at the regional level. McCue ended his season at 32-10.
Sam Levitz, Sr., Prairie Heights
Levitz was always in the title match with Lakeland's Ben Miller during the postseason. In the 145-pound weight class, he finished in second place in the NECC Tournament, then beat Miller in the West Noble Sectional and finished second at the Goshen Regional. Levitz made it to the ticket round at semi-state and finished with a 34-6 record.
Brock Hagewood, Fr., Prairie Heights
Hagewood had a successful first season for the Panthers. He was the 132-pound champion at the NECC Tournament and West Noble Sectional. Hagewood came in second at regionals to qualify for semi-state. His season ended at 33-6.
Kaleb Lounsbury, Jr., Prairie Heights
At 152 pounds, Lounsbury was a semi-state qualifier. On his way there, he was the runner-up at the conference tournament and the sectional stage. He won the regional championship and finished with a 25-11 record.
Hunter Allen, Sr., Prairie Heights
Allen capped of his career with a couple of finishes atop the podium. He was the NECC and sectional at 220 pounds. Then, he placed fourth at the Goshen Regional to qualify for semi-state. Allen was 24-6 in his final season.
Isaac Clay, Sr., Central Noble
Clay finished his prep career with a solid season for the Cougars. He was a semi-state qualifier in the 195-pound weight class. He was the NECC runner-up and had the same results in sectionals. At regional, he placed third.
Ethan Skinner, Jr., Central Noble
Skinner fell just shy at making it to the state finals. He was beaten in the ticket round at the New Haven Semi-State. As a 170-pounder, he was the runner-up at the conference tournament and at the West Noble Sectional, then he came in third at the regional level. He finished with a 23-6 record.
Kealen Fuller, Fr., East Noble
Fuller was knocking on the door to state in his first season with the Knights. at 106 pounds, he finished with a 22-7 record and was the runner-up at sectionals and regionals. He made it to the ticket round at semi-state but came up short.
Blake Byerley, So., East Noble
Byerley's season was cut short at the semi-state level. The 120-pounder was 17-5 and was the runner-up at the West Noble Sectional and fourth Goshen Regional. He was hurt at the regional stage and unable to compete at semi-state.
Jalen Belhumeur, Sr., East Noble
At 145 pounds, Belhumeur (23-17) was so close to making it to Indianapolis. He made it to the ticket round at semi-state but fell to Garrett's Baker. On the way to semi-state, he placed third at the sectional and regional.
Nolan Parks, So., West Noble
Parks was a tough out at 182 pounds. He placed third at the NECC Tournament, then won the sectional title a week later. He qualified for semi-state after placing fourth at the Goshen Regional. He finished his season at 30-9.
Briar Munsey, Jr., Eastside
Munsey had a solid season at 132 for the Blazers. He came in second place at the conference tournament, then was the runner-up at the Carroll Sectional. He qualified for semi-state after placing third at the Carroll Regional. He finished the season in the ticket round and ended with a 21-11 record.
Zander Hord, Sr., Churubusco
Hord finished his successful 'Busco career by making it to semi-state in the 126-pound weight class. After coming in fifth at the NECC Tournament, he won the sectional and regional titles the next two weeks. He ended his final season with a 25-6 record.
Kaleb Oliver, Jr., Churubusco
Oliver had a productive postseason for the Eagles at 182 pounds. He was the champion at the NECC Tournament. Oliver was the sectional runner-up at Carroll, then placed third at the Carroll Regional. His season record was 26-4.
The all-area wrestling honorable mentions are Lakeland's Brady Schiffli, Westview's Aiden Kohlheim, Garrett's Jesse Badger, Tanner McMain, Hayden Williams and Chandler Minnich, Angola's Blake Denman and Josh Kunkle, Central Noble's Lane Norris, Prairie Heights' Brody Hagewood and Luke Severe, West Noble's Peter Bradley, Mike LeCount and Teagan Clouse, DeKalb's Drew Waldon, Jadon Teague and Mason Chase, Churubusco's Nick Nondorf.
