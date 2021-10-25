Three area prep soccer standouts were recently picked to all-district first teams in District 1 by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association while three more players were selected to Second Teams.
West Noble senior forward Henry Torres was the lone area boy to be a first-team All-District selection. DeKalb senior Hope Lewis and Westview freshman Brianna Munoz made the first eam on the girls’ side.
Torres had 46 goals and five assists this season for 97 points. He led the Chargers to a Class 2A regional runner-up finish, a sectional championship, the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament title and a share of the NECC regular season title with Class 1A state finalist Westview.
Lewis had 35 goals and eight assists while leading the Barons to a Class 2A sectional title.
Munoz is the only freshman girl state-wide to be picked first-team All-District. She had 30 goals and 11 assists for a team-leading 71 points and led the Warriors to a Class 1A regional runner-up finish and NECC regular season and tournament titles.
All-District second-team selections locally in District 1 are Charger senior midfielder Eric Galarza and Warriors sophomore forward Teague Misner on the boys’ side and Baron junior midfielder Riley Exford on the girls’ side.
Galarza had 13 goals and 22 assists for 48 points. Misner has 31 goals and nine assists for 71 points in helping the Warriors reach the 1A state final to be played against Providence Friday night in Indianapolis. Exford had seven points and 11 assists for 25 points.
