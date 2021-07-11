FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to Lake County 3-1 Friday night at Parkview Field.
The TinCaps were held to five hits. Two of them came in the fourth inning after two outs before Fort Wayne scored its lone run of the game.
With runners at the corners, TinCaps catch Adam Kerner took off for second base from first base on a pitch by Captains starter Tanner Burns. Kerner then stopped between the bases and got himself in a rundown long enough for Grant Little to score from third base. Kerner was eventually tagged out to end the inning and the TinCaps trailed 2-1 at that point.
George Valera hit a two-run homer to the opposite field in left with two outs in top of the third inning off Fort Wayne starter Matt Waldron (2-4) to put Lake County up 2-0.
The Captains added a run in the eighth when Valera scored on a wild pitch by TinCaps reliever Ramon Perez.
Waldron allowed two earned runs and nine hits in seven innings for Fort Wayne. He threw 68 of his 100 pitches for strikes, struck out five and walked one.
Little, Jawuan Harris and Agustin Ruiz each had a hit and a walk for the TinCaps. Harris’ hit was a double.
Fort Wayne will complete its six-game series with the Captains today at 1:05 p.m. at Parkview Field.
