Lakewood Park defeats Eastside Blazers

AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Eastside in three games Tuesday. Scores were 25-12, 25-15, 25-21.

DeKalb Middle School seventh grade wins

WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team outlasted Leo in three games Tuesday. Scores were 25-22, 21-25, 15-11.

Bridget Timbrook had nine digs for the Barons. Bre Fordyce had six kills and Sophia Jackson had five.

