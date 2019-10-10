Volleyball
Lakewood Park defeats Eastside Blazers
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Eastside in three games Tuesday. Scores were 25-12, 25-15, 25-21.
DeKalb Middle School seventh grade wins
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team outlasted Leo in three games Tuesday. Scores were 25-22, 21-25, 15-11.
Bridget Timbrook had nine digs for the Barons. Bre Fordyce had six kills and Sophia Jackson had five.
