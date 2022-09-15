Boys Prep Tennis Barons sweep New Haven
WATERLOO — Host DeKalb dropped only one game across five matches in a 5-0 victory over New Haven in a Northeast 8 Conference match Thursday.
The Barons visit Snider at 4:30 p.m. today for a rescheduled match.
DeKalb 5, New Haven 0
Singles: 1. Owen Holwerda (DK) def. Mascen McNeil, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Wyatt Derrow (DK) def. Jordan Johnson, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Grant Stuckey (DK) def. Camden Beard, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (DK) def. Gavin Smith-Brayden Eagleson, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Grant Fetter-Matt Beckmann (DK) def. Ezya Yoquelet-Jordan Wolf, 6-0, 6-0.
East Noble downs Columbia City
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Columbia City 5-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual Wednesday.
The Eagles won the junior varsity dual 4-2. Jacob Spencer (8-5 score) and Jackson Strycker (8-2) won singles matches for East Noble.
East Noble 5, Columbia City 0
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Alexander Rongos 7-5, 6-1. 2. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Tobey Krider 6-4, 6-1. 3. Cole Thompson (EN) def. Sam Bechtold 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Rhet Wilson-Andrew Hedrick 6-0, 6-2. 2. Jackson Leedy-Grant Schermerhorn (EN) def. Ben Kuhmichel-Sam Eberly 6-1, 6-1.
Prep Volleyball Barons sweep Garrett
WATERLOO — DeKalb defeated Garrett 25-13, 25-18, 25-12 in the Pink Out Match Wednesday. Both communities helped raise funds for the fight against cancer.
Sophia Jackson had 14 assists, four aces and two kills to lead the Barons. Paige Langschwager had five kills, four digs and two aces. Kayla Leins and Juli Plummer combined for 11 digs.
Lillie Cserep had six assists for DeKalb. Brooklyn Barkhaus had five kills, and Margherita Penzo added four kills and two blocks.
Kinleigh Smith had eight kills and eight digs for the Railroaders. Kyana Martinez had six kills, five assists, three aces and two block assists. Kennedy Hutton had seven digs.
In other area action on Wednesday, East Noble lost at Bishop Dwenger 25-14, 25-16, 25-21.
Girls Prep Soccer Barons lose at Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — DeKalb lost to Leo 7-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Wednesday. Ella Graves had three goals and an assist to pace the Lions.
Unified Flag Football Knights win a pair
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won two games Wednesday, defeating Manchester 26-24 and Central Noble 32-12.
The Cougars also lost to Homestead 45-19.
