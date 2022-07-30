College Soccer Both Trine programs recognized for academics
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The United Soccer Coaches announced on Friday their College Team Academic Awards for the 2021-22 school year. Both the Trine University men’s and women’s soccer programs were mentioned as recipients of the academic honor.
In total, there were 782 collegiate soccer teams (294 men, 488 women) who posted the necessary academic totals, and Trine was one of 145 schools to have both men’s and women’s teams recognized.
To be eligible for the USC Team Academic Award, a program must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
