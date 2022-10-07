ANGOLA — Trine University head football coach Troy Abbs has a simple rule for his guys after any game, enjoy a win or brood over a loss for 24 hours.
Then it’s time to get back to work.
For the Thunder, this week of work has involved dealing with a loss for the first time in 2022. Trine stumbled at home last Saturday, falling to Alma on homecoming weekend, 40-21.
Adrian, meanwhile, got off on the right foot in the MIAA with a 22-10 win on the road at Hope.
However, in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, one loss doesn’t typically eliminate you from the conference title chase.
Abbs doesn’t expect that to be the case in 2022, either.
Abbs said he and his staff added some competition between the offense and defense into the practice regimen this week.
“The guys responded,” Abbs said. “We let them do the loser’s limp for 24 hours, then we moved on.”
Last week’s loss to Alma, Abbs said, boiled down to several factors. One of those was an inability to control Alma running back Eddie Williams, who had 185 rushing yards. Trine surrendered 506 yards total offense on the afternoon.
Other woes for the Thunder last week were more simple, Abbs said.
“We had too many players trying to do too many things,” Abbs said. “We need each individual on the field to do their job, and everyone else has to trust them to do that.”
But following Abbs’ 24-hour rule on Monday, it was time to turn the page and start getting ready for Adrian.
There’s something to play for besides a MIAA win, after all. The Black and Blue Border Brawl Trophy is up for grabs.
The Thunder have won all the matchups between the two schools over the past two seasons, 36-20 in Angola last year and the two games in the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic (33-23 in Angola on March 27, 2021, and 44-27 in Adrian on Oct. 3, 2020).
The Bulldogs boast a dual threat quarterback in senior Aaron Jenkins — something the Thunder are accustomed to seeing in both their non-conference and MIAA games.
Jenkins, a transfer from Alfred State (N.Y.), played big in Adrian’s huge win at Hope last week, rushing for 118 yards and two touchdowns while completing 8-of-14 passes for 185 yards and a TD.
“They’re very good on offense,” Abbs said. “It took them a week to find their identity with a new quarterback.”
The Bulldogs have won four straight after a season-opening 31-0 loss at Heidelberg (Ohio).
The added competition between the offense and defense in practice this week — with a score being kept by the coaching staff and some additional conditioning in the balance — produced results, Abbs said.
“There was more intensity, more zeal, more pop,” Abbs said.
The Thunder’s scout team guys have stepped up in a big way this week as Trine tries to get back on track, Abbs added.
“We’ve got five very important games left, and if we win them all, we’ve got a very good chance to win our league,” Abbs said. “I don’t think anyone in our league is going to go through league play undefeated.”
Keys for the Thunder this week include getting back to basics, Abbs said.
“We didn’t execute the way we should have last week,” Abbs said. “We’ve got things to work on.”
Thunder Bolts
Adrian’s Jenkins earned MIAA Offensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts against the Flying Dutchmen last week… Trine senior quarterback Alex Price is closing in on 1,000 passing yards in 2022. Through the first five games, Price has completed 64-of-114 passes for 992 yards with seven TDs and eight interceptions. Three of those picks came last week against Alma… Senior free safety Keysean Amison continues to lead the Trine defense with 42 total tackles and a pair of interceptions.
