ANGOLA — With the rain blowing sideways, Garrett senior quarterback Levi Follett took the snap from the shot gun and rolled left. The Railroaders faced a 4th-and-11 from the Angola 27-yard line, down by four. One last play for a chance to win.
He bobbled the ball for a moment, secured it again, and looked downfield for an open receiver before slipping on the wet grass. As Follett sunk into the turf, so too did Garrett’s hopes of pulling off the comeback win.
Angola hung on for the 18-14 win Friday night in a game which included seven total fumbles, three blocked kicks and, despite it all, a classic finish.
The Hornets built their lead on the back of 200 yards rushing in the first half alone. Finley Hasselman set up a Ryan Brandt rushing score on Angola’s opening drive, by rattling off 53 of his team-high 104 yards on the ground when he took a pitch to the left side. Antonio Luevanos added another score in the first quarter.
Angola took advantage of Garrett’s weakness on the edges all night, rattling off gains of 53, 36, 45 and 27 yards on sweeps and pitch plays that picked on he railroaders corners and outside linebackers.
The home team never could pull away, though. Garrett tied the game at six apiece when Follett took the ball in for the score, and trailed 12-6 at the half.
Angola’s largest lead of the night came in the third quarter, when Brandt scored on a 36-yard sweep for his second touchdown of the game.
Garrett brought the game back within a score when Follett scored on a goal-line sneak and Seth Van Wagner plunged in for a two-point conversion, cutting Angola’s lead to four, 18-14. The team’s potential game-winning drive was set up when the Railroader defense forced a fumble on second and long, setting up a 3rd-and-27 before stopping the Hornets on downs.
Takeaways:
Garrett: Despite the conditions, Garrett seemed at home in a sloppy, knockdown type of game. Van Wagner rushed for 138 yards with Clayton Fielden adding 116 yards on the ground, but it failed to take advantage of several big opportunities.
The Railroaders had chances to fight back into this game much earlier than it did. Garrett had two key possessions in the second and third quarters, both of which ended in fumbles.
Driving in Angola territory in the second quarter, the team faced a 3rd-and-1 as it tried to tie the game before a false start pushed it back five yards. On the ensuing play, Follett fumbled the ball as he dropped back. Later in the third, now down two scores, Van Wagner coughed up the ball at the 1-yard line.
Angola: Despite an 0-4 start to the year, the Hornets have a chance to play for a winning record when it faces off against Small Division champ Eastside next week. Since the 1994 season, no Angola team has ever started 0-3 or worse and finished with a winning record.
The Hornets have a chance to make a little bit of history next week in Butler.
Up Next:
Garrett travels to Central Noble.
Angola visits Eastside.
