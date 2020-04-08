FORT WAYNE — There were three factors that made it difficult for Glen McClain to keep pursuing his dream of making it to the show. Health, money and a global pandemic.
The 2013 Fremont graduate decided to hang up his cleats last Thursday and retire from playing professional baseball.
McClain was most recently with the New York Boulders, an independent professional baseball team in Rockford, New York, after he was traded from the Milwaukee Milkmen, where he played last summer.
“(Last) summer wasn’t as enjoyable as I thought it would be. I thought professional baseball would be my dream and so much fun,” McClain said. “Maybe I was just trying to compare it to the college baseball atmosphere,because I feel like in college you practice with these dudes every day and you grow a brotherhood. Professional baseball wasn’t like that. I mean, it’s independent baseball for a reason. Everyone’s independent and on their own schedule, doing their own thing, trying to reach the same goal of getting signed.”
McClain said he went back and forth on whether or not he was going to retire or keeping playing for awhile. If he was a couple of years younger with less operations on his body, he might still be chasing his dream of playing for an MLB affiliated team.
The 24-year-old has endured five surgeries since 2014 and is just now pain free from hip surgery he had last October.
His first surgery was a scope of his knee while he was a preferred walk-on at Xavier University. The next was on a torn labrum from bench pressing. From there, it was two surgeries on his wrist, including one after he transferred to Indiana Tech.
All within a five-year window.
McClain also might still be playing if he didn’t have to find work another job while playing baseball.
In a 2018 report from NBC Sports, most independent league baseball players make less than $10,000 a year, forcing them to find another job in the offseason or during the season.
This was the position McClain found himself.
The start of season for the Boulders was pushed back because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. If he wanted to keep playing, he would have had to find work in New York and wait until the season started. With the uncertainty of that, the decision to retire was made easier.
“Whenever I would talk about it with somebody it didn’t really affect me. I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I’m probably done whatever.’ Then when I actually made the call and told them, which they were totally understanding of it, the COVID-19 thing doesn’t help anything. I think if the COVID-19 issue isn’t here, I think it’s definitely a lot harder. That just gives me more motivation that I’m doing the right thing,” McClain said.
Throughout college McClain leaned on his mother Debby financially because he was playing baseball, going to school and didn’t have time for a job.
Debbie McClain has been her son’s biggest supporter. She put him in tee-ball when he was five years old and never stopped him in trying to achieve his goals.
“Without her, I have no idea what I would be doing,” McClain said.
McClain said his mother watched every game online and made every game she could in Fort Wayne when the weather was nice. McClain said she was also a big supporter of the entire Indiana Tech baseball program.
“I don’t even know if I would have played collegiate baseball without her supporting me. She always found a way to give me what I needed. If it was new cleats, she found a way to get new cleats or bats or pay for lessons, which can get pretty pricey,” McClain said. “She always found a way to support me and made sure that I was getting the supervision I needed.”
When McClain finally made the decision to retire, he said his mother was brought to tears reading some of the reaction to his announcement.
“She was definitely sad, but with the COVID-19 thing, it made it easier because it gave her something to blame,” McClain said. “It wasn’t me announcing it that got her. It was the posts.”
The reaction from old teammates and friends also made McClain feel a little blue about his decision.
“When I made the call and tweeted it out, everyone was like, ‘Man, you had a great career. It was a pleasure playing with you.’ I was like, ‘This kind of sucks,’” McClain said.
McClain was named Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Player of the Year twice while at Indiana Tech. He was also a First Team All-American pick by the NAIA Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee.
While at Fremont, McClain had 153 hits, 22 home runs, 125 runs batted in and 43 doubles. He played in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association North-South All-Star Series in 2013.
McClain said he still wants to be involved with the game of baseball, including doing lessons or holding camps for kids of all ages in the Fremont area. He’s already had area men’s teams reach out to him as well as slow pitch softball teams.
McClain currently lives in Fort Wayne and is a branch administrator for Perry Pro Tech.
