WOODBURN — You don’t have to remind Garrett’s girls basketball team how dangerous Angola can be in the post-season.
The Railroaders know that all too well, including a loss in last year’s sectional championship game.
Friday, they made sure history didn’t repeat itself.
Despite trailing much of the night, the Railroaders stayed close. Once they took the lead late in the third quarter — flipping the script and making Angola play from behind — they never relinquished it, defeating the Hornets 40-32 in Friday’s first semi-final game of the Class 3A sectional at Woodlan.
Garrett (24-1), ranked second in Class 3A, will play Bishop Dwenger for the title at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The Saints (12-13) were 42-32 winners over Leo in Friday’s second game.
The Hornets, who finished 15-10, remained composed, patiently working the ball around the perimeter. If a gap in the defense closed, they would kick the ball back out and start over again, never rushing shots.
That was by design; it was the same strategy they employed in Tuesday’s win over sectional host Woodlan.
On Jan. 15, Angola lost 70-42 to Garrett in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament championship game. Hornet coach Nick Burlingame knew his team couldn’t play run-and-gun with Garrett and expect to win.
“We put ourselves in a position to win,” he said. “We realized getting in a shootout with that team wasn’t going to work. We tried that once and you saw the result.
“We tried to possess the basketball, tried to fluster them, get them to do something they’re not used to doing and then try to attack it as they extended it.”
The Hornets got three first-half threes from junior Jaelyn Fee, the latter giving her team an 18-13 lead with 4:45 left in the second quarter.
Garrett got a three from Bailey Kelham and two free throws from Morgan Ostrowski to draw even.
After Angola missed one of its few hurried shots, Nataley Armstrong went the other way for a 20-18 lead with a minute to go.
Hornet senior Lauren Leach responded with a personal 5-0 run, including a three from the key with 38 seconds left and a score after a miss to put her team back on top 24-20.
With 1.4 seconds left, Ostrowski was fouled. She sank both free throws, cutting the deficit to two at the break.
“That’s a good feeling,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “When they’re holding it, that four seems like 10."
The Railroader coach was proud of how his players responded.
“You saw no frustration out of them on the floor," he said. "They just kept playing. They knew eventually our shots would fall.”
After a Kylie Caswell free throw with 2:57 to play in the third, Garrett’s Faith Owen nailed a three from the key to put her team on top for good, 27-25. That came after Ostrowski out-jumped an Angola player for control of a rebound.
Following an Angola turnover, Kelham, who led Garrett with 15 points, connected in the lane for a 29-25 lead.
There would be no scoring in the fourth until Owen drilled her fourth three of the game with 4:08 to play. She finished with 12 points.
Leach answered with a nice fadeaway from the left side. Later, she hit a three from the wing, which cut the deficit to four with 2:16 to play.
That would be as close as the Hornets would get however. Leach ended the night with 16 points. Fee added nine.
“They executed our game plan to perfection,” Burlingame said. “To give up 70 to that team a month ago and 40 tonight, I credit our girls for that.”
The Hornets suffered a big blow late in the first half when freshman Alexis Stillman was injured in a scramble for a loose ball.
“That was a big loss for us,” Burlingame said. “She’s a girl that can really get to the rim and we missed her in the second half a lot.
“She’s explosive, long and athletic. Not having her in the second half hurt.”
Burlingame appreciated his players.
“Thank you to my players. I love this team,” he said. “I love being their coach. I’m just extremely thankful for everything they’ve done for me personally.”
After giving up 24 points in the first half, Garrett held Angola to just eight in the second half.
Eventually, Lapadot knew his team’s shots would fall.
“We were getting good looks in the first half. They just didn’t fall, and then they fell in the second half,” he said. “I’ll take our guards shooting free throws to win it every time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.