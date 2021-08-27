BRONSON, Mich. — Prairie Heights opened its football season with a 2-0 record for the first time since 1986 after defeating the Bronson Vikings 36-22 Friday night.
The game was tied at 8 after one quarter, then the Panthers scored a touchdown in the second quarter to take the lead. PH was up 14-8 at the half.
The Panthers doubled up the Vikings in the third quarter, 16-8, to take a 30-16 advantage into the fourth.
“Bronson scored first, but the kids didn’t hang their heads,” Heights coach Pat McCrea said.
“It felt nice to get the win. But we have some things we need to work on. We had some penalties that set us back. We have some things to clean up.”
Cam Hall had two rushing touchdowns for the Panthers. Twin brothers Jaden Daniels and Trenton Daniels each ran kickoffs back for touchdowns. Trenton Daniels also had a rushing touchdown.
West Noble 19, Wawasee 7
In Ligonier, the Chargers won their 2021 home opener.
West Noble blanked Wawasee 12-0 in the first half, but had to hold off the Warriors (0-2) down the final stretch. Wawasee had a touchdown pass in the third quarter to get within 12-7. But Peter Bradley had a four-yard touchdown run with a little over a minute and a half left in the game to secure the win for the Chargers.
Zach Beers also had a touchdown run for West Noble (1-1).
Leo 50, Angola 10
In Leo-Cedarville, the Class 4A fourth-ranked Lions scored three touchdowns off three Hornet turnovers in taking a 28-0 lead after one quarter. Leo (2-0) led 43-3 at halftime.
Brandon Villafuerte kicked a field goal in the second quarter for the Hornets (1-1), and Angola had a touchdown in the third quarter.
The Hornets will play Michigan power Chelsea in their home opener this coming Friday. The Bulldogs have played in the Michigan Division 3 semifinals the last two years and have been state runner-up in 2018 in Division 4 and in 2015 in Division 3.
Osceola Grace 49,
Fremont 26
At Max Mitchell Sports Complex in Fremont, both teams exchanged punches with Osceola Grace leading 28-20 at the half. OG slowed the home Eagles down in the second half in pulling away.
Osceola Grace improved to 2-0. Fremont (1-1) will travel to Indianapolis to play The Christel House at Manual next Saturday at 1 p.m.
