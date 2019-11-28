FORT WAYNE — Regular-season speed proved to be a lot faster than preseason speed as DeKalb opened its boys basketball season Wednesday.
Going against an athletic and experienced Northrop club, the Barons gave up the game’s 13 points and fell to the Bruins by that margin, 46-33.
Playing just two seniors against Northrop’s seven, the Barons settled down to play solid defense later, but never got closer than within 10 points late in the first half and on two occasions in the fourth quarter.
Northrop’s first two shots were threes by Khamani Smith and Nick Haines. The Barons, meanwhile, had turnovers on six of their first seven possessions in falling into an early hole. DeKalb managed just eight shot attempts in the first half, which ended with the Bruins on top 24-9.
“They hit a couple threes and we don’t get the shots,” said DeKalb coach Rod Cone. “We don’t see that speed in our practice and it took us a little bit to get used to.
“I was proud of our never-quit, but when you get down 13-0 and these guys have seven seniors, and we’re playing a lot of kids for the first time, it kind of makes your confidence a little shaky. Give our kids credit, they battled.”
Haines had a game-best 16 points to lead the Bruins and Smith finished with 10. Haines hurt the Barons near the end of the first half, when he hit a three and then an 18-footer on successive possessions to expand the lead to 15.
Cole Richmond had 12 points and Connor Penrod added eight for the Barons.
While the Barons were 11-of-26 (42 percent) from the field, Northrop had only 39 shots, making 18 (46 percent). DeKalb held the Bruins even to a 6-6 third quarter.
The Barons missed chances to cut into the lead at the foul line, making only 9-of-17 tries. DeKalb was in the bonus near the end of the first quarter, but couldn’t cash in.
“We need to do better than that against a team like this, and then some turnovers (24 for DeKalb to 17 for Northrop),” Cone said.
DeKalb took four charges on defense, and was able to get some offense together in the second half.
“In the second half we made some adjustments. We tried some ball screens and tried to attack some, and get Connor rolling a little bit,” Cone said.
“For the first game, a lot of our kids got some experience. I was proud of their competitiveness.”
DeKalb made it 39-29 on a three by Jackson Barth with 2:49 left. Brantley Hickman scored on a drive to cut the gap to 10 again, but Haines hit two free throws and Tenoah Ridley scored after a steal by Taquay White to help the Bruins put it away.
Northrop took the junior varsity game 50-47. The Barons missed a shot that would have tied it in the closing seconds. DaJuan Garrett led DeKalb with 17 points, Donnie Wiley scored 11 and Landen Brown added nine.
The Bruins also took the freshman game 61-18. William Seigal scored six and Cameron Thompson scored four for the Barons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.