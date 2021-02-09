WATERLOO — DeKalb couldn’t get the defensive stops it needed down the stretch Monday.
Leo broke a tie headed into the fourth quarter, and seemed to come up with big baskets each time the Barons reduced the lead.
While the Barons didn’t let the Lions relax until the finish, they couldn’t prevent Leo from its fourth straight victory, a 57-53 Northeast 8 Conference decision Monday.
The Lions (14-1 overall, 6-0 NE8) went up by eight and worked the clock for about 1 1/2 minutes. They led 55-47 as Xavier Middleton converted a bonus with 1:18 left.
DeKalb (5-9, 2-4) had a few swings left, however. Jackson Barth set up Connor Penrod for a bucket inside, and then Brantley Hickman deflected the ball off a Leo player to get the ball back.
Nolan Nack followed with a long three from the left wing, and it was 55-52 with 42.2 seconds left. Leo then missed the front end of a one-and-one.
After a three-point attempt missed, Nack crashed into the lane to get the rebound and drew a shooting foul. He hit one of two to make it 55-53 with 5.3 seconds left, but Ayden Ruble hit Carson Hart with a long pass for a layup on the inbounds play to clinch the win for Leo.
The Lions, who have lost only to North Side, got 21 points and 11 rebounds from senior Blake Davison. Post player Zack Troyer added 11 despite missing most of the second quarter after picking up his second foul on a charge drawn by his DeKalb counterpart, Penrod.
Cole Richmond scored 19 to lead DeKalb, which dropped its fifth in a row. Penrod added 17 to go with 10 boards.
DeKalb shook off a 9-0 Leo run in the first half, and limited the Lions to eight points in the second quarter on its way to a 29-24 lead.
Leo couldn’t find its touch from three, hitting just 4-of-23, but looked for shorter range shots or chances down low more in the second half. The Lions, who battled back to tie it 39-39 after three, hit 8-of-11 in the fourth quarter.
Troyer scored inside and Davison scored off a Middleton feed to give Leo a quick fourth-point lead in the fourth. DeKalb got with to within two twice — on a court-length pass from Hickman to Donnie Wiley for a basket, and again on Wiley’s feed to Penrod — before Leo widened the margin.
Leo won the junior varsity game 49-41. Caden Pettis had 11 points and Bryce Dobson 10 for the Barons.
Leo also took the freshman game 44-40 in double overtime. Wyatt Birch scored 16 to lead the Barons.
