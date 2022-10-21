TODAY

PREP BOYS TENNIS

IHSAA Singles State Finals at Indianapolis Park Tudor

Semifinal, Westview’s Isaiah Hostetler vs. West Lafayette Harrison’s Aaron Gu, 10 a.m.

Final, between semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

New Haven Semi-State at Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, 10:30 a.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Class 1A North Semi-State

At Kokomo, Westview vs. Park Tudor, 1 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Class 3A Norwell Regional

Semifinal, Angola vs. Benton Central, 10 a.m.

Semifinal, Bellmont vs. Delta, noon

Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Rochester Regional

Semifinal, Union Mills South Central vs. Wabash, 10:30 a.m.

Semifinal, Churubusco vs. Andrean, noon

Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING

Trine at Chuck Cope Memorial Competition in Dearborn, Mich., 9:40 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Albion at Trine, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Trine at Albion, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

Exhibition, Concordia Wisconsin at Trine, 5 p.m.

ACHA D2, Trine at Liberty (Va.), 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

PREP HOCKEY

Angola JV at Carmel (Ice Skadium), 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

ACHA D2, Trine vs. UMass Amherst at Liberty Showcase (Lynchburg, Va.), 10:30 a.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Trine men at Alma, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY

COLLEGE SOCCER

Men, Adrian at Trine, 4 p.m.

