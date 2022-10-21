TODAY
PREP BOYS TENNIS
IHSAA Singles State Finals at Indianapolis Park Tudor
Semifinal, Westview’s Isaiah Hostetler vs. West Lafayette Harrison’s Aaron Gu, 10 a.m.
Final, between semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
New Haven Semi-State at Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, 10:30 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Class 1A North Semi-State
At Kokomo, Westview vs. Park Tudor, 1 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Class 3A Norwell Regional
Semifinal, Angola vs. Benton Central, 10 a.m.
Semifinal, Bellmont vs. Delta, noon
Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Rochester Regional
Semifinal, Union Mills South Central vs. Wabash, 10:30 a.m.
Semifinal, Churubusco vs. Andrean, noon
Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING
Trine at Chuck Cope Memorial Competition in Dearborn, Mich., 9:40 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Albion at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Trine at Albion, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
Exhibition, Concordia Wisconsin at Trine, 5 p.m.
ACHA D2, Trine at Liberty (Va.), 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
PREP HOCKEY
Angola JV at Carmel (Ice Skadium), 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
ACHA D2, Trine vs. UMass Amherst at Liberty Showcase (Lynchburg, Va.), 10:30 a.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Trine men at Alma, 1 p.m.
TUESDAY
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men, Adrian at Trine, 4 p.m.
