WATERLOO — As a new coach in the first game, Terry Exford had some questions about his DeKalb girls soccer team.
A strong Northrop club provided some answers Tuesday night, spoiling the Barons’ opener with a 4-0 win.
The Bruins played a tough, physical defense that kept the Barons away from the penalty area most of the night. Meanwhile, speedy sophomore striker Lydia Herald scored three goals to lead the offense.
“It was a rough start. We were a little out of whack,” Exford said. “We’ll be working on some things that we needed to see.
“It was good to get this game and see where we’re really at. Northrop has always been a challenge at the beginning of the year. Now we see things we need to work on and improve.”
Northrop kept the play in DeKalb’s half of the field most of the first half. Herald gave them a taste of what was to come with a long run to the goal. Aliyah Kern made the stop for DeKalb, and Herald sent the rebound wide.
Herald’s first score came when she headed in a corner from Chaya Sirivath with 29:52 left in the half. DeKalb came close to tying it, but Riley Exford’s free kick clanged off the right post at the 21-minute mark of the half.
Bruin keeper Kayden Tassler made a leaping save on another free kick, but had little work other than that until the closing minutes of the game.
Northrop turned two loose balls near the Baron net into goals before the first half ended. Herald found one and outran the defense to the right of the net and shot back into the left corner to make it 2-0 with 17:43 left before the break.
Sabrina Quintana also found a loose ball in front and knocked it home to put the guests up 3-0 at intermission.
The Barons did quiet Herald down for most the of second half, with Jaylin Carroll battling her to a draw on several occasions. The Barons couldn’t get their own offense going, however.
Herald put in one more, slipping behind DeKalb’s back wall and going in alone on Kern again. Kern smothered her first shot, but Herald was on target with the rebound this time to close the scoring with 11 minutes left.
DeKalb won the junior varsity game 3-0. Jadelyn Boehmer scored all three Baron goals.
