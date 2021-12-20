ANGOLA — The Trine men’s basketball team came into Monday afternoon’s contest against the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in search of much needed momentum heading into the holiday break after ending up on the losing side of three straight games and four out of its last five.
If momentum was what the Thunder was looking for, momentum was what they found, defeating the Pointers on their home floor 65-56.
“I think it’s a much-needed boost,” head coach Brooks Miller said. “It's been extremely difficult as we've had a lot of sickness the last couple of weeks and exams. We can come up with excuses all we want but this is a no excuse program and we got to fight through all that stuff.”
The Pointers (3-6) and Thunder stayed neck and neck early on, with Trine getting the upper hand on layups by Emmanuel Megnanglo and Aiden Warzecha to lead 10-5 a little over six minutes into the game.
Hayden Jones and Bryce Williams would later connect with 3-pointers for Trine in the following minutes to give their team a 20-14 lead with 9:18 to go in the half.
“We got a great effort off the bench from Grant Pahl and his spark of energy in some ways,” Miller said. “Bryce Williams, Nick Bowman, Aiden Warzecha and all these guys have been working really, really hard to improve their game and get better. I think you saw that today with Bryce, but we also had guys work to try to get Bryce some shots and I think that was really significant.”
Both teams would hit a wall, however, with a combined scoring drought of nearly four minutes before Bowman made a layup to give Trine an eight-point lead, its biggest of the game so far.
After two made free throws by the Pointers, the Thunder went on a 10-0 run over four minutes to take a 32-16 lead. A three by the Pointers gave Trine a 13-point lead heading into the locker room.
The Pointers began inching their way back midway into the second half, cutting the deficit to as few as four points with 10:13 remaining in the game, before the Thunder increased it by 11 once again after a 7-0 run sparked by three free throws by Bowman and a dunk by Megnanglo.
Unwilling to go home without a fight, Stevens Point continued to pull within reach, be it by free throws, layups or jump shots, and trailed by five with just over a minute remaining in the game. But Williams and Jones hit free throws down the stretch to keep the Pointers at a distance and get Trine out of the MTI Center with the victory.
“We're not skilled enough to not expect a dogfight from teams,” Miller said. “We're just not a team that's skilled enough at this point right now to score 80 points a game, even though we got everybody back. We have to get back to doing the little things correctly on offense, and I think we did that a little bit today, but every game we play is a dogfight and the more dogfights we have, the better chance we have to win to me.”
Williams led the game with a season-high 16 points. Bowman added 13 points and eight rebounds, while Hayden Jones finished with 12 points. Warzecha contributed eight assists, and Megnanglo and Brent Cox each totaled three blocks.
The Thunder head into the break at 6-4 and will return to action Dec. 30 when they play host to Concordia-Chicago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.