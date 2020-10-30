WATERLOO — Some battle-tested players came through in crunch time for East Noble.
Accustomed to close playoff games, the Knights came up with the key plays to fight off DeKalb 14-7 in a Class 4A sectional semifinal game Friday.
With their fifth straight win, the Knights (8-3) will play at Leo for the sectional championship next week. The Lions edged NorthWood 14-12 Friday.
Junior Rowan Zolman caught two touchdown passes from Cole Schupbach, the second one a 42-yarder that snapped a 7-7 tie with 10:21 to go and proved to be the game-winner. Zolman also clinched the win for the Knights with an interception on DeKalb’s final possession.
“It was an interesting night, but when you get down to the end of these games, these are games we’re used to and we expect to win,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “They’re games that those guys haven’t been in as much as we have.
“We’re playing in the sectional championship in November. The best teams play in November. That’s where we want to be every year.”
The Barons (2-6) missed opportunities, the biggest coming near the end of the half, when Josh Nichols returned an interception to the East Noble 10. Tanner Jack — a workhorse with 33 carries for 153 yards — ran for 8 yards to the 2 on first down, but the Knights stuffed him on the next two plays.
On fourth down at the 4, Baron tight end Evan Snider was knocked down before a pass got to him, and DeKalb got another chance from the 2 on the pass interference call. A bobbled exchange in the backfield resulted in a fumble recovered by the Knights, who escaped their turnover unscathed.
“Turns out to be the biggest part of the game, keeping them out of the end zone there,” Amstutz said. “They had some mistakes. They had a couple fourth downs including right before the half where they fumbled the snap, and those things will kill you.”
“We just mishandled the handoff,” Baron coach Seth Wilcox said. “We ran I-So and our lead blocker is running into the end zone untouched. If we get that exchange we’re talking about a tie ball game at the end.
“Any football game there are 3-5 plays that make a difference. That was definitely one of them.”
It was the second year in a row the Knights beat the Barons in the sectional semifinals, but this time was much different. Last year, the second half was played with a running clock under the mercy rule.
“DeKalb’s a better team than a lot of people think,” Amstutz said. “They’ve had a weird year missing some games and a new coach, but they’ve gotten better as the year went on. We knew they were going to be ready to play.”
An errant shotgun snap on fourth down set up DeKalb at the East Noble 47 late in the first quarter. The Barons used eight plays to get to the end zone, with Corey Price going 4 yards on a jet sweep for a 7-0 lead.
DeKalb had no answer for Zolman, however, and Schupbach hit him with two passes along the right sideline, the second one a 17-yarder for a score, tying game just 13 seconds after the Barons had scored.
The Barons started their last two possessions with a short field. Quarterback Tegan Irk hit Snider for 25 yards to the Knight 20, but the Barons went nowhere after that, with a sack by Hunter Pfeiffer on fourth down ending the series. Trace Holliday had two sacks for the Knights earlier.
After the Barons used their timeouts on defense and Dominic Blevins stopped Justin Marcellus on a third-and-one play, a short punt gave DeKalb the ball at its 47.
The Barons got one first down on a pass interference penalty, but Zolman’s interception on second down sealed it.
Despite a frustrating loss, Wilcox showed pride in his team.
“It says a lot about our seniors and our team in general that they didn’t pack it in after all the COVID stuff, and we go through that tough stretch in our schedule. After that Norwell game (a 50-0 defeat) they recommitted and said ‘We need to finish this out the way we want.’
“Instead of hanging it up, they brought this team together and led this team to where we’re at right now. It’s a lot better product we’re putting on the field.”
The Knights are glad to get a second shot at Leo, a team that beat them 24-0 in Week 5.
“Now we’re going to come back and be the healthiest we’ve been. We’re going to return two players that have been out three games, and we’re going to be almost full strength. We’re real excited about what that means for us,” Amstutz said.
