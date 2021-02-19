GYMNASTICS
Knights win at Concordia
FORT WAYNE — East Noble defeated Concordia 97.075-79.875 on Wednesday.
Knight Miah Hudson was all-around medalist with 34.6. She also placed first on all four apparatuses.
Ally Blackburn and Audrey Beiswanger also placed in the top three all-around for East Noble. Hudson and Brooke Lindsey both had no-fall routines on the balance beam.
In the junior varsity part of the meet, Hailey Holbrook was first on the beam and uneven bars to lead the Knights. Kallie Davies won the floor exercise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.