HUNTERTOWN – Prairie Heights won the first two sets Thursday night, then had to fight off Lakewood Park in the final two sets to win the nonconference volleyball match 25-21, 25-9, 18-25, 25-19 at Empowered Sports Club.
It was Lakewood Park’s home-opening match. The school’s gym is under construction. LPC athletic director Bobby Childs said Empowered will be the home court for a couple of weeks. Lakewood Park will host a Class 1A sectional at the school this fall.
Heights (3-1) started a little bit better, then really took off in the second set by scoring the first 11 points. Defense played a big part of that run.
“Our blocking stepped up tonight,” PH coach Tina Sailor said. “Kalli (Aaron) and Chloe (Riehl) were on tonight. Caylee (Bachelor) and Shyanne (Duncan) got a few, too.”
Lakewood Park (5-3) bounced back in the third set, then Prairie Heights jumped ahead 10-2 in the fourth set.
LPC trickled back into the fourth set. Heights missed seven serves in the third set, and had a run of missing serves in the fourth. Lakewood made some plays to make much of the set very close.
“Our energy and effort were much better in the third set,” first-year Lakewood Park coach Omar Rivera said. “But it is hard to play from behind with no energy.
“In my opinion, defense is an attitude and they (Prairie Heights) didn’t want to let the ball hit the floor.”
The fourth set was riddled with errors in crunch time, but Heights made plays at the end to make a 5-0 run which completed the victory.
Duncan blocked a spike from LPC standout Haley Kruse to get PH a side out and put the visiting Panthers up 21-19. Aaron put down a Lakewood overhit for a kill to make it 23-19, and Ella Thompson followed with an ace.
Riehl led Prairie Heights with 17 digs and six kills. Aaron had 11 kills and eight blocks. Hunter Kleeberg had 16 assists, Thompson had three aces, and Duncan added five blocks.
“I’m super proud of the girls,” Sailor said. “They kept their heads in the game. They are jelling together pretty quick.”
Prairie Heights will host its annual tournament on Saturday and it will include strong teams like NorthWood, Indianapolis Pike and Norwell. Lakewood Park will play at Hamilton on Tuesday.
