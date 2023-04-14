AUBURN — Every shot mattered in DeKalb’s boys golf home opener against Huntington North at Bridgewater Thursday.
Enjoying the unexpected beautiful weather, the Barons edged the Vikings 167-168 to begin Northeast 8 Conference play with a win.
“It was a good improvement over Tuesday’s match (a victory over Garrett and Canterbury at Chestnut Hills),” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “No. 1 (Grant Stuckey) played a good round (with a 37), all of them on the varsity side played a good round.
“The course was playing a little faster and a little drier, which is good. We were making some birdies out there.”
Stuckey shared medalist honors with Huntington North No. 1 player Javin Gray.
DeKalb got a 40 out of No. 5 player Alex Zimmerman.
“That made the difference. I watched him hit a few shots,” Fislar said. “He was playing really well and hitting all the right spots.”
DeKalb also got 45s from Carter Valencic and Grant Fetter along with a 48 from Logan Hartsough.
Other Huntington North scores were Kamden Lahr and Kai Richison both with 43, Austin Williams 45 and Cole Collins 46.
Huntington North was the junior varsity winner 191-196. Aidan McAninch had a 45 to lead the Barons.
DeKalb enjoyed the unusually nice weather.
“We’re usually wearing stocking caps, mittens and rain gear,” Fislar said. “Today just a shirt and shorts. The course is in great shape for this early in the year and that helps, too.”
