LAGRANGE – Isaac Clay won the throwing events each to lead Central Noble’s boys track and field team to victory in the Lakeland Invitational Friday night.
The Cougars had 122 points. Fremont nipped the host Lakers for second place, 105 5/6 to 105 ½. Lakewood Park was fourth with 100 1/3 points. Prairie Heights was fifth with 52 1/3, and Hamilton was sixth with three points.
Clay won the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 10.75 inches. He was first in the discus at 124-9.
Clayton Kirkpatrick won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.16 seconds and was second to Lakewood Park’s Zach Collins in both the 100 and 200 dashes. He finished the 100 in 11.22 seconds and finished the 200 in 23.75 seconds.
CN also had firsts from Ethan Brill in the pole vault at 11-6 and from Josh Thompson in the 300 hurdles at 44.22 seconds. The Cougars were also second in the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays.
Fremont had one event win from Garrett Kelly in the high jump at 6 feet.
Eagle Jon Armstrong was second in the shot put (39-8) and third in the discus (110-10). Armani Guzman was second in the 800 (2:12) and third in the 1,600 (5:08).
Lakeland took first in all three relays.
The team of Mason Douglas, Kham Malaivanh, Dominic Lawrence and Owen Troyer won the 4-by-100 in 46.34 seconds. The Laker quartet of Douglas, Christian Troyer, Owen Troyer and Andre Thompson finished the 4-by-400 relay in 3:49.41. The 4-by-800 relay team of Terrance Blankenship, Zach Chambless, Caden Hostetler and Wyatt Priestly was first in 9:20.57.
Owen Troyer won the long jump with a leap of 20-8. Laker Gonzolo Rubio was first in the 400 in 57.65 seconds, and Zeke Wachtman won the 1,600 in 5 minutes.
Lawrence was second in both hurdles events, finishing the 110 highs in 16.44 seconds and the 300 intermediates in 44.93 seconds.
For LPC, Collins won the 100 in 11 seconds and was first in 200 in 22.81 seconds. He was also second in both the high jump (5-10) and the long jump (20-3).
Colton White won the 800 in 2:03 for the Panthers, and teammate Weston Roth was third in 2:14.
Lakewood Park also had second-place finishes from Blake Miller in the 400 in 57.87 seconds, Braeson Kruse in the 3,200 in 11:33, and Chris Shively in the discus at 116-11.
For Prairie Heights, Kawliga Glasgo won the 3,200 in 11:02 and was second in the 1,600 (5:02). Sam Zolman was second in the pole vault at 11 feet, and the Panthers were second in the 4-by-800 relay in 9:25.40 with the team of Nick Dyer, Logan Manprasert, Wayne Swing and Cal Wilhelm.
The Marines’ scoring came from a fifth-place finish in the long jump by Caleb Lepper in 16-6.75 and Dawson Miller in sixth in the discus at 99-4.
Antwerp (Ohio)
Invitational
Both Churubusco teams won in northwest Ohio and set four new meet records in the process.
The girls had 154 points. Wayne Trace, Ohio, was second with 137, and Woodlan was third with 91 points.
The Eagle boys had 176 points. Woodlan was a distant second with 105, and Wayne Trace was third with 92.
In the girls’ meet, Hannah Boersema set a new meet record in the high jump by clearing the bar at 5-3. Isabella Zuk had the longest long jump in Antwerp Invite history at 16-3.5.
Churubusco took both hurdles titles with Zuk winning the 100 highs in 17.64 seconds and Audrey Zeigler going first in the 300 intermediates in 49.20 seconds.
Kilah Smith won the shot put at 37-1.
The Eagles won the 4-by-100 relay with Brelle Shearer, Boersema, Zeigler and Mariah Hosted in 52.12 seconds. They took the 4-by-200 relay in 1:50.98 with Shearer, Alyssa Eby, Zeigler and Hosted.
In the boys’ meet, Hunter Bianski set a new meet record in the shot put at 51-4, and Riley Buroff set a new Antwerp Invitational record in the high jump by clearing the bars at 6-3.
Bianski also win the discus at 139-1, and Buroff also won the 400 in 51.70 seconds.
Nick Nondorf won both hurdles races for Churubusco, taking the 110 race in 15.50 seconds and the 300 race in 42.40 seconds. Eli Lantz also won two events, the 800 in 2:03 and the 1,600 in 4:50.
The Eagles won three relay races, the 4-by-800 in 8:35.56 with Lantz, Dylan Stroder, Wyatt Neireiter and Evan Palmer; the 4-by-400 in 3:36.93 with Stroder, Lantz, Buroff and Nondorf; and the 4-by-200 in 1:36.79 with Buroff, Devin Clark, Nondorf and Ethan Hille.
Westview Invitational
In Emma, the Prairie Heights girls won the meet with 158 points.
Central Noble was second with 103, followed by Fremont (71), Lakewood Park (57), the host Warriors (47), Lakeland (43) and Hamilton (1).
Heights won in large part because of its quality depth compared to the rest of the field, often having two or three athletes scoring in the same event.
PH’s Breonna Glasgo and Lillie Gearheart went 1-2 in the 400. Glasgo won in 1:06.31, and Gearheart was second in 1:07.62.
Jaycee Malone and Alayna Springer went 1-2 in the 100 hurdles. Malone won in 14.18 and Springer was second in 14.87.
Malone also won the 300 hurdles in 51.02 seconds, was second in the 100 dash in 13.40 seconds, and third in the 200 in 28.85 seconds.
Allison Steele was second for Prairie Heights in the 1,600 in 6:04.35 and helped the Panthers’ 4-by-800 relay team place second. Alex German was second in the long jump at 14-4, Karlie Hartman was second in the shot put at 28-10.5, Alyssa Leland was the pole vault runner-up in 7-6, and Trevyn Terry tied for second in the long jump at 4-8.
For the Cougars, Ella Zolman won the 100 dash in 13 seconds, was first in the long jump at 15-2.5, tied for second in the long jump, and anchored the CN’s winning 4-by-100 relay team. That team finished in 54.85 seconds and also included Colen Truelove, Bella Worman and Madi Vice.
Grace Ratliff and Madi Vice went 1-2 in the 200 for Central Noble. Ratliff won in 28.38 seconds, and Vice was second in 28.79 seconds.
For Fremont, Morgan Gannon won the 1.600 in 5:50.11, won the 3,200 in 12:42.75, placed second in the 800 in 2:37.63, and was part of the Eagles’ winning 4-by-800 relay. That team finished in 12:34.08 and also included Alexane Gengler, Makayla Gumbel and Katie Berlew.
Fremont took the top three places in the 3,200 with Gumbel second in 13:48.99 and Berlew third in 14:22.92.
For Lakewood Park, Sam Hartz won the 800 in 2:37.20 and was part of the Panthers’ winning 4-by-400 relay team that finished in 4:44.40 and included Frannie Talarico, Vanessa Lehman and Kesed Picazo.
Talarico was third in the 800 in 2:42.32. Tori Miller was third in both the 100 hurdles (17.10 seconds) and the long jump (14-2).
For Westview, Lucy Rensberger won both throwing events, throwing the discus 123-7 and throwing the shot 30-8.5. Stacy Stutzman was second in the 300 hurdles in 53.89.
Lakeland was led by event wins from Brooklyn Rettig in the high jump at 4-10 and from Emma Schiffli in the pole vault at 8 feet. The Lakers were also second in the 4-by-400 relay (4:48.94) and the 4-by-100 relay (56.78 seconds).
Jasmine Schiek scored the Marines’ lone point by placing sixth in the 800 in 3:02.02.
Concord’s Kelly Relays
In Dunlap, Westview’s boys won the Class B meet for smaller schools with 92 points. It was the first time they won a Kelly Relays title.
Bremen was second with 84 points and Jimtown was third with 74.
Westview won four relays, the 4-by-100 in 50.40 seconds with the quartet of Braden Rogers, Jacob Peruski, Chase Miller and Brady Lehman; the distance medley relay in 9:25.80 with Lyndon Miller, Aiden Wisler, Kayden Moore and Andrew Cupp; the freshmen medley relay in 1:51.85 with Rogers, Peruski, Nicholas Bontrager and Lehman; and the 3-by-110 hurdle relay in a combined time of 1:15.04 with Peruski, Dominic Hostetler and Lehman.
