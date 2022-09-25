HUNTINGTON — Westview freshman Noah Bontrager and Prairie Heights senior Hank Glasgo won their respective division races in the New Haven Cross Country Classic Saturday at Huntington University.
About every area school wrapped up their regular seasons on the local semi-state course, and most of the area teams were in the A division for the smaller schools based on enrollment. Along with Glasgo’s victory on the boys’ side in a time of 16 minutes, 22 seconds, there were two team runner-up finishes in that division by the Churubusco boys and the Central Noble girls.
In the AAA Division for pretty much the larger schools, Bontrager went up against many of the top runners in northern Indiana and won in 15:47.30. He finished a second ahead of Mishawaka’s William Bauschke.
Teamwise, Bontrager led the Warriors to an 11th-place finish with 258 points. DeKalb was 10 points ahead of them in 10th place. East Noble did not have enough runners to put together a team score.
While Lakeland ran as a team in the AA Division for medium-sized schools, the top Laker runners ran in the AAA race. Caden Hostetler was 17th in 16:45.70, and Zeke Wachtman was 44th in 17:26.20.
Landon Knowles led the Barons in 19th place in 16:46.60. Tim O’Keefe was 43rd in 17:25.30, and Will Haupert was 46th in 17:28.7.
Also for Westview, Lyndon Miller was 55th in 17:39 and Adrian Miller finished 65th in 17:49.50.
Thomas Brinker was the Knights’ top runner in 62nd place in 17:46. Matt Pickering (127th, 18:34.10) and Nathan Schlotter (274th, 21:14.60) ran personal-best times.
In the girls’ AAA division, West Noble was fifth with 165 points, DeKalb was seventh with 262 and East Noble, ranked 12th in the state, was ninth with 302.
The Chargers’ top five runners had a pack time of 1:11.4, led by Trinity Parson in 23rd place in 20:25.4. Ruby Clark was 27th in 20:44.70, Elizabeth Christlieb was 29th in 20:54.40, Lucy Martin was 40th in 21:27.40 and Ava Bish placed 50th in 21:36.80.
Lydia Bennett paced the Barons in 21st at 20:20.10, followed by teammate Abby DeTray in 20:20.50. Olivia Woodcox was 55th in 21:47.30.
Freshman Macey Colin led the Knights in 11th in 19:52.80. Dakota Rodgers was 37th in 21:14.70, and Cady Smith was 86th in 23:08.30.
This weekend was also about preservation. Some runners did not run to start getting ready for the postseason, which begins locally with conference meets this coming Saturday. Leading runners who did not run this past weekend included East Noble’s Addison Lindsey, Rae David, Trey Warren and West Noble’s Grant Flora. The Charger boys only had five harriers in the AA race. The Knight boys only had three runners in the AAA race.
Back to the A division, the CN girls were second to Adams Central, 61-91. Prairie Heights was fifth with 138, Churubusco was sixth with 173, Fremont was eighth with 187, and Eastside was 11th with 245. Lakeland Park did not have enough runners to post a team score.
Heights’ Katia Fernandez led area runners with a fifth place finish in 20:46, followed by Cougar Alyssa Spohr in sixth in 20:51.40. Fremont’s Hallie Shrewsburg was 14th in 21:25.50, and CN’s Makenna Malcolm was 16th in 21:32.10.
Also for Central Noble, Michaela Rinehold was 21st in 21:58.20, Adelaide Hopf was 23rd in 22:13.60, Rose Peters placed 45th in 23:57.60 and Madison Vice was 46th in 24:07.10.
Also for Prairie Heights, Christian Lewis was 24th in 22:20.70 and Ashlynn Myers was 31st in 22:37. Kaylyn Allshouse was 52nd in 24:25.90.
Ella Elias paced Churubusco in 22nd place in 22:08.70. Jaelie Longardner was 25th in 22:22.20, and Marilyn Sajdak was 32nd in 22:37.10.
Also for Fremont, Natalie Gochenour was 37th in 23:27.20 and Sammy Meyers was 38th in 23:27.60. Alaska Gochenour PRed with 25:24.70 and placed 64th.
The Blazers were led by Regan Smith in 35th in 2311.60 and Chloe Buss in 39th in 23:28.30.
Victoria Gloyd led Lakewood Park in 34th place in 23:04.20. Oak Farm Montessori’s top runner was Anna Sondek in 100th place in 28:31.90.
In the A boys’ meet, Churubusco was second with 129. Bluffton won it with 89. Central Noble was ninth with 225, followed by PH in 10th with 241, LPC in 12th with 268, Eastside in 14th with 317 and Fremont in 17th with 387.
Churubusco was led by Wyatt Neireiter, who was second overall at 16:35.50. Evan Palmer was ninth in 17:35.
The Eagles also had Corre Belcher in 18th at 17:59.40, Elijah Smith was 39th in 18:47.60 and Blaise Williams was 69th in 20:01.50.
For the Cougars, Malachi Malcolm was 20th in 17:59.90, Kyle Knafel was 46th in 19:12.70, and Keegan Knight was 48th at 19:15.90.
Also for Heights, Max Cook finished 41st in 19:00.10 and Boston Baas was 56th in 19:28.40.
Lakewood Park was led by Jackson VandeVelde in eighth place in 17:34.10. Braeson Kruse was 29th in 18:24.10.
Andrew Strong paced the Blazers in 28th place at 18:18.50. Alexander Diaz was 57th in 19:34.80.
This was the first meet all season that Fremont’s top five scoring runners finished under 22 minutes. Shaun Fansler led the Eagles in 35th with a PR of 18:38.90.
Oak Farm Montessori’s top runner was Cooper Routsong in 64th place in 19:46.80.
In the girls’ AA division, Angola led area teams in seventh place with 171 points. Westview was ninth with 206 and Garrett was 19th with 520. Lakeland did not have enough runners to post a team score.
Gracynn Hinkley led the Hornets in seventh place in 20:14.6. Ava Budak was 15th in 21:04.91, Jordan Davenport was 30th in 21:31.10, and Isabella Budak was 52nd in 22:29.60.
The Warriors were led by Bailey Manns in 23rd at 21:19 and Kiana Mast in 29th at 21:30.9. Annagail Warrener placed 49th in 22:24.60.
For the Railroaders, Addison Ebert was 99th in 24:05.60 and Molly Martin was 102nd in 24:13.20.
Lakeland’s top runner was Lana Vankoevering in 72nd place in 23:20.70.
In the boys’ AA division, Angola was 13th with 327, followed by Garrett in 14th with 372, Lakeland in 16th with 396 and West Noble in 18th with 473.
For the Hornets, Sam Yarnelle was 12th in 17:25.7. Kaden Klink was 55th in 18:51.60 and Cooper Enyeart was 61st in 18:53.90.
The Railroaders were led by Gavin Weller in 14th place in 17:28.30. Aiden Boltz was 68th in 18:58.
For the Lakers, Landon Jaeger placed 69th in 18:58.70 and Oliver Hofer was 70th in 18:59.10.
The Chargers were led by Logan Schuller in 44th place at 18:38.90 and Andres Sandoval in 48th at 18:41.60.
