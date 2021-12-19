The best players step up at the biggest moments.
DeKalb senior Hope Lewis did that for her team in the Class 2A sectional championship game at West Noble.
The Barons fell behind by a goal to NorthWood, the team they were facing in the sectional final for the fifth consecutive year, and the team they had lost to in the title match the year before.
Lewis cleared the NorthWood defense and the goalkeeper with a shot from 25 yards out to tie it. Just more than 2 1/2 minutes later, she was standing in the corner, ready to take a corner kick.
She let fly with a laser across the goalmouth, interrupted only by the head of teammate Riley Exford. The ball ended up in the back of the net, and DeKalb was the sectional champion.
It was for more than just one game, however, that Lewis was named the KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year for girls soccer. Her outstanding final season was capped by receiving honorable mention All-State honors.
She also was first team All-Northeast 8 Conference and all-district. She was an Academic All-State selection.
Lewis scored 34 goals, tying her older sister Faith’s school record for a season. She scored 78 times in her career at DeKalb, putting her No. 3 on the all-time list. She had eight assists this fall and 45 for her career.
The top All-Area coaching award went to a coach who helped change the culture in his program.
Pat Leffers of Central Noble was named All-Area Coach of the Year after steering the Cougars to an 8-4-3 season. The Cougars were 4-1 and the runners-up in the Northeast Corner Conference.
Central Noble won four matches in the previous three seasons combined.
“They had a culture of playing not to lose instead of playing to win,” Leffers said following a late-season win over Garrett. “They didn’t understand how to win. They’ve got a handle on it now.”
Central Noble finished the regular season with three straight shutout victories.
Here’s a look at the rest of the KPC Media Group All-Area Girls Soccer Team:
Riley Exford, Jr., DeKalb
Exford assisted on the tying goal and scored the winning goal in the sectional championship match. She had seven goals and 11 assists, and earned second team all-district and second team All-NE8 honors. She was named Academic All-State.
Jade Allen, Sr., DeKalb
The team captain was a four-year fixture on the Barons’ back line, and received the team’s leadership award. She was voted Best Team Player by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association, and was named Academic All-State.
Charity Lewis, Jr., DeKalb
Lewis had three goals and six assists and helped the sectional champs with her versatility. She was an All-NE8 honorable mention and Academic All-State.
Sydney Mansfield, Jr., DeKalb
Mansfield had a solid year in net coming off a leg injury the season before. She had an 0.75 GAA and six shutouts. She was an All-NE8 honorable mention and Academic All-State.
Katie Witte, Jr., DeKalb
Witte had four goals and six assists and was a positive contributor for the sectional champions. She was Academic All-State and an All-NE8 honorable mention.
Jaylin Carroll, Jr., DeKalb
Carroll’s tenacious play helped the Barons shut off the middle of the field. She had two goals and seven assists, and was a second team All-NE8 selection.
Brianna Munoz, Fr., Westview
Munoz had a huge first season with 30 goals and 11 assists for the NECC regular season and tournament champs. The team’s offensive MVP, Munoz was the only freshman in the state to be all-district.
Karly Miller, So., Westview
Miller had 15 goals and seven assists, and was voted a Top Team Player by the ISCA. She had seven goals in the Warriors’ run to the sectional crown. She was the team’s midfield MVP.
Paige Riegsecker, Jr., Westview
Riegsecker scored eight goals and had four assists for the regional finalists. She was a team captain and received the team coach’s award. She was Academic All-State.
Elaine Troyer, Sr., Westview
An injury forced Troyer to switch to playing inside, but she still anchored a back line that contributed to nine shutouts and a 1.05 GAA. She was the team’s defensive MVP.
Paige Schwartz, Jr., Westview
Schwartz put in nine goals and had seven assists as the Warriors captured NECC regular season, NECC tournament and sectional championships.
Frannie Talarico, Sr., Lakewood Park
Talarico capped an outstanding soccer career with the Panthers, scoring nine goals and five assists. She also contributed to a defense that allowed the fewest goals ever.
Sam Hartz, Sr., Lakewood Park
Hartz had 16 goals and four assists while playing just 11 matches. She had 41 career goals in her three varsity seasons.
Olivia Crider, So., Lakewood Park
Crider had three assists and was a team captain for the Panthers, leading by example with some tireless work to help make the team go.
Sherlyn Torres, Sr., West Noble
The All-NECC pick and team captain had 15 goals and an assist for the Chargers. Effective by finding openings for scoring chances, she also helped West Noble at several different positions.
Neyda Macias, Sr., W. Noble
Macias had nine goals and two assists, and helped to control the midfield for the Chargers. She was an all-conference selection and a team captain.
Meghan Kiebel, Jr., Central Noble
Kiebel had a 7-3-3 record and allowed 12 goals in her 13 games. She had eight shutouts and is already the school’s career leader.
Naomi Leffers, So., Central Noble
Leffers had six goals and two assists for the resurgent Cougars, and was valuable with her defensive efforts in the midfield.
Brooklynn Olinger, Sr., Lakeland
The Lakers’ team captain scored five goals and had four assists. She had the winning goal against West Noble in the NECC Tournament. A concussion in the conference tournament final cut her season short. She was Academic All-State.
Maddie Dailey, Jr., Angola
Dailey had nine goals and five assists while earning All-NECC recognition. She was a team captain.
The honorable mentions were Alivia Rasler from Lakeland, Chaelinn Hutchins and Frances Krebs from Angola, CN’s Avery Deter, Lexi Gordon of Garrett, Sophia Gruszczyk of East Noble and Kelsie Ward from Westview.
