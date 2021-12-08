NEW CASTLE — Former local basketball standouts Luke Recker and Chad LaCross are among 18 former players named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame 2022 Silver Anniversary Team.
Players were chosen based on outstanding accomplishments in their senior year of 1997.
Recker’s DeKalb team and LaCross’ East Noble squad both won regional titles that season, which was the last in Indiana with a non-class tournament. Both teams advanced to the semi-state at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, with both being ousted by Kokomo.
Both Recker and LaCross were members of the Indiana All-Stars, coached that summer by East Noble’s Marty Johnson. Recker was named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball and wore the No. 1 jersey in the games against the Kentucky All-Stars.
Recker had 2,008 career points at DeKalb and had 419 career assists. He averaged 26.8 points per game and set a single-game record with 49 points. The Barons were 26-4 that season.
After being All-State as a sophomore and junior, he was a consensus All-State selection his senior season, when he was the Gatorade Player of the Year for Indiana.
Recker was a McDonald’s All-American and played in the McDonald’s All-Star Game in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was also a Parade All-American, a USA Today second-team All-American and a member of the U.S. Junior National Team.
He averaged in double digits in four collegiate seasons, two with Indiana and two with Iowa, and helped the Hawkeyes to the 2001 Big Ten Tournament crown. He played professional basketball in the NBA D-League and abroad in Italy and Spain.
Recker is now director of sales for Stryker Medical and resides in Iowa.
LaCross averaged 18.3 points a game for East Noble’s regional champions as a senior. For his junior and senior years combined, he averaged 15.8 points per game as the Knights won back-to-back sectionals and regionals.
LaCross was voted second-team All-State by the coaches and was named high honorable mention All-State by AP in his senior season.
He went on to Tri-State where he was a three-time NAIA All-American and twice named Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Player of the Year. He scored 2,636 career points and grabbed 1,167 rebounds as a Thunder player.
LaCross led the nation with averages of 27.3 points and 12.1 rebounds as a senior. He had a 21.5 scoring average as a junior.
LaCross played professionally in the USBL and in Mexico.
LaCross now is the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Saint Francis, and is the winning coach in school history at 266-114. He’s taken the Cougars to four NAIA national semifinals and three national runner-up finishes. He was the 2016 NAIA National Coach of the Year.
Silver Anniversary Team members will be honored at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 60th men’s awards banquet Wednesday, March 23.
A midday reception, free and open to the public, will be held at the Hall of Fame museum in New Castle. The banquet will be held that evening at Primo Banquet Hall on the south side of Indianapolis.
Banquet reservations are available through the Hall of Fame’s website or by calling (765) 529-1891. More information is available at info@hoopshall.com.
Other members of the Silver Anniversary Team are Travis Best (Frankfort), Don Carlisle (Ben Davis), Jamaal Davis (Merrillville), Chris DesJean (Franklin Central), Andy Foster (Frankfort), Tom Geyer (Lawrence North), Chad Hunter (New Albany), Michael Menser (Batesville), Cedric Moodie (South Bend Washington), Matt Renn (Silver Creek), Kyle Runyan (Madison-Grant), Caleb Springer (Logansport), Stephen Starks (Northrop), Cameron Stephens (South Side), Ben Tonagel (LaPorte) and Josh Whitman (Harrison).
