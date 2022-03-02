Martial Arts Angola ATA students compete in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE — Eight students from Angola ATA Martial Arts school at an ATA taekwondo tournament on Feb. 12 at the Grand Wayne Center. Over 500 participants from across the Midwest took part in the tournament.
In the age 8 and under girls color belt division, Ruby Shepherd took first place in Weapons Form and second place on Combat Sparring
In the men’s 60-69 1st, 2nd and 3rd black belts division, Scott Lonewolf placed first in Combat Sparring and finished second in both Forms and Sparring.
Also taking part in the tournament for Angola ATA were Brian Cressey in the men’s 18-29 color belts division, Ryan Manahan and Liam Manahan in the boys’ 9-10 black belts division, Nabeel Schwartz in the boys’ 8 and under color belts division, Catalina Mendez in the girls’ 8 and under color belts division and Dominic Manahan in the 5 and under Tigers division.
College Basketball Malone, Grace win Crossroads Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS — Grace’s men’s basketball team defeated NAIA 12th-ranked Marian 86-85 in the championship game of the Crossroads League Tournament Tuesday night.
Prairie Heights graduate Elijah Malone was part of a balanced Lancer attack that had four players score in double figures and two other players close to reaching double figures. Malone had 15 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot in 24 minutes.
Grace (25-8) will play in the NAIA Tournament.
College Lacrosse Thunder men win season opener
The Trine men’s lacrosse team kicked off their 2022 campaign Wednesday night, hitting the road to play Heidelberg University. The Thunder came out on top, cruising to a 12-1 victory over the Student Princes.
Trine led from start to finish and held Heidelberg scoreless until the final second, leading 3-0 after the first quarter, 5-0 at halftime and 11-0 after the third.
Leading the Thunder in scoring was Andrew Douglas with five goals, followed by Noah Markus with three and Matt Zanichelli with two. Douglas also led the team in assists with five.
The lone goal from Heidelberg (0-2) came from Connor Reese with one second remaining.
Goalies Nick DiPaolo (6) and Anthony Marasco (2) combined for eight saves in net.
