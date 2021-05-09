Prep Softball
DeKalb-Norwell games postponed
WATERLOO — DeKalb and Norwell postponed their softball games Monday.
The varsity game at DeKalb and the junior varsity game at Norwell will be made up Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Garrett girls post first victory during invite
GARRETT — Garrett’s softball team split games at its Scott Bishop Invitational Saturday.
The Railroaders got their first win of the season, beating New Haven 5-3 in the morning game. Garrett lost to Manchester in the championship contest by a 7-4 score.
In the opener, New Haven led 2-1 after two innings, but Garrett scored two runs each in the fourth and fifth.
Hallie McCoy had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs.
Ayla Arambula, Kaitlyn Bergman, Sheri Boucher and Halle Hatheway also had hits for Garrett.
McCoy pitched a complete game for the Railroaders, striking out nine, walking two and allowing four hits. All three New Haven runs were unearned as Garrett made seven errors.
In the championship, Manchester broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the fifth and held Garrett to just four hits.
The Squires had single runs in the second, third and seventh innings. Garrett scored two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings.
McCoy homered in the second game, collecting two RBIs. Boucher had two hits and Kyana Martinez had one.
Bergman pitched the first five innings, striking out two, walking one and allowing 10 hits. Four of the six runs she allowed were unearned.
Knights sweep Hornets
ANGOLA — East Noble defeated Angola 10-0 in six innings and 9-4 on Saturday.
Cady Smith hit her second home run of the season, drove in three runs, and pitched a one-hit shutout in the opener for the Knights with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Lauren Lash was 3-for-4 for EN with two runs and three RBIs.
In game two, Carly Turner was 3-for-4 with two home runs and four runs batted in to lead East Noble. Smith, Maliah Hampshire and Jasmine Freeman all hit balls of the fence and the Knights completed a solid defensive twin bill in that contest.
Lakers swept by Concord
DUNLAP — Lakeland lost to Concord 6-3 and 16-6 in five innings Saturday.
In game one, the Minutemen scored five runs in the third inning and made that advantage stand up.
Starting pitcher Cassidi Parham had two hits and scored a run for the Lakers. Kaitlyn Keck allowed an unearned run and one hit in three innings of relief with two strikeouts.
In game two, the Minutemen scored 10 runs in the first inning.
Breanna Lovelace was 3-for-3 with a run and a run batted in for Lakeland. Kierstin Roose homered, singled and drove in two runs. She also started in the circle and took the loss.
Fremont loses two to Adams Central
FREMONT — Fremont lost to Adams Central 6-4 and 15-0 in five innings Saturday at Vistula Park.
The Eagles scored all their runs on the day in the first inning of game one and were held to three hits in the doubleheader, two in game one and one in the nightcap. The Flying Jets scored two runs in the sixth to break the 4-4 tie in the opener.
Fremont’s Kate Gannon drove in three runs in game one. Sydney Hinchcliffe pitched a complete game, allowed eight hits and struck out five.
In other area action on Saturday, Churubusco lost at Northrop 19-4 and 18-6.
Warriors beat by Jimmies
EMMA — Westview lost to Jimtown 24-6 on Friday.
Cali Campbell and Rylee McPhee both hit home runs for the Jimmies.
Prep Baseball Churubusco gains consolation win
BERNE — Churubusco was 1-1 in the South Adams Invitational on Saturday. The Eagles lost to Frankton 10-0 in a semifinal contest, but recovered to beat Blackhawk Christian 11-10 in the consolation game.
In the consolation game, Brayten Gordon was 3-for-4 for the Eagles with a walk, a stolen base, three runs scored and two runs batted in. Seth Abel was 3-for-5 with a double, a run and four RBIs.
Warriors beaten by Goshen
GOSHEN — Westview lost to Goshen 11-1 in five innings on Saturday.
Senior Colin Turner was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in for the RedHawks.
Mason Wire singled and drove in Ben Byrkett in the opening inning for the Warriors. Wire was also the starting and losing pitcher.
Braden Kauffman singled, walked and stole a base for Westview.
Hornets swept by Lions
ELKHART — Angola lost to Elkhart 12-1 in five innings and 15-5 in six innings on Saturday.
The Lions had 27 hits and drew 14 walks in the doubleheader.
In game one, Kyle Brandt and Tucker Hasselman each had two hits and a stolen base for the Hornets. Zak Hill drove in Brandt for the team’s lone run in the first inning.
In game two, Brandt and Hill each had three hits and a run scored for AHS. Kenton Konrad was 2-for-4 with a run scored and a run batted in.
ECA tops Lakewood Park
ELKHART — Lakewood Park lost to Elkhart Christian Academy 10-5 on Saturday.
Logan Bortner and Kayden Kirtley each had two hits for the Panthers, and Gabe Dager scored twice.
Heights drops slugfest
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost a wild nonconference contest to Blackhawk Christian 18-12 on Friday.
The Panthers came back from a 7-0 deficit after two innings to take an 11-8 lead after five innings. The Braves regained control by scoring five runs in the sixth inning and five more in the seventh.
Chase Bachelor had four hits and Kestin Goodman drive in four runs for Prairie Heights. Hunter Allen had three hits.
Lakeland drops high-scoring contest
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Bethany Christian 15-12 on Friday.
The Lakers outhit the Bruins 16-12, but made one more error than Bethany, 6-5.
Colton Isaacs and Clinton Bowers had three hits each for Lakeland. Caedan Caballero drove in three runs.
Reserve Blazers blank Hicksville
BUTLER — Brady Laub pitched a one-hit shutout as Eastside’s reserve baseball team defeated Hicksville, Ohio 11-0 Friday.
The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Laub struck out five and walked three.
The Blazers scored single runs in the first and third innings before tallying nine times in the fourth.
Kolt Gerke had three hits, while Loden Johnson, Clayton Minnick, Dackotia Reed and Carter Rutan had two each for Eastside. Gerke, Johnson and Caeden Moughler had doubles.
Zac Davis drove in three runs. Johnson, Moughler and Rutan had two RBIs each.
Prep Boys Golf Lakers 7th in Saturday’s Concord Invite
ELKHART — Lakeland finished seventh out of 15 teams at the Concord Invitational on Saturday, shooting 364 at Bent Oak.
Ben Keil tied for fourth overall with a 79 to lead the Lakers.
Tommy Curtis had 88 for Lakeland. Nate Keil had a 97, and Luke Franke shot 100.
Culver Academies won the tournament with 339. South Bend St. Joseph’s and NorthWood shot 348. Northridge was fourth with 349, and the host Minutemen were fifth with 351.
Junior high teams play at Bridgewater
AUBURN — DeKalb shot 178, Garrett shot 186, Leo shot 209 and Eastside shot 216 in a tournament Saturday at Bridgewater Golf Club.
For DeKalb, A.J. Shambaugh shot 35. Logan Hartsough shot 40. Zeke Penrod shot 47. Braydon Scheiwe and Caleb VandeVelde shot 56. Remmington Bartlett shot 61.
For Garrett, Carter Demske shot 37. Gabe Armstrong shot 45. Parker Skelly shot 48. Connor Garr shot 56. David Keuber shot 57. Joe Fuentes shot 59.
For Eastside, Evan Elden shot 47. Carter Helbert shot 52. Demetri Swank shot 57. Cohen Blomeke shot 60.
Girls Tennis Chargers defeat ‘Busco
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Churubusco 4-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Saturday morning. The Chargers won all singles matches in straight sets.
In other area action on Saturday, Prairie Heights won at Lakeland 4-1 on Saturday. The Panthers improved to 3-4 in the NECC.
On Friday, East Noble lost 5-0 at home to Northeast 8 Conference rival Norwell and Churubusco lost to visiting Northrop 3-2.
West Noble 4, Churubusco 1
Singles: 1. Avery Kruger (WN) def. Madison Ramsey 6-3, 6-2. 2. Tara Gross (WN) def. Kaylynn Boggess 6-1, 6-3. 3. Isabella Bartlett (WN) def. Eva Refeld 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Angela Pena-Jaci Macias (WN) def. Addy Wigent-Miriam Kline 6-4, 6-1. 2. Alissa Powell-Jalynn Skinner (CH) def. Ashlyn Seigel-Selena Marin 6-2, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.