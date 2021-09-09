GARRETT — Garrett’s volleyball team bounced back after a five-set loss to Fairfield Tuesday to sweep West Noble Thursday.
The Railroaders won 25-14, 25-16, 28-26 to improve to 9-2 in all matches and 4-2 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Garrett got 12 kills, six block assists and six digs from Morgan Ostrowski. Kyana Martinez had nine kills and Kinleigh Smith added six.
Kennedy Hutton served four aces, while Martinez, Smith and Taylor Gerke had two each. Gerke led the Railroaders with 21 assists and 11 digs. Emma Welbaum had nine digs.
“I thought they stayed steady and consistent, no matter how our play was going or theirs,” Garrett coach Taylor Smith said. “We were focused on our side tonight, and I liked that.”
The Chargers (3-9) got nine kills and six digs from Carolina Flores. Molly Jones added four kills for West Noble.
“We’ve been hit kind of hard so far this season,” West Noble coach Kaitlin Logan said. “Our main setter is out and we’ve got a couple other girls out hurt. We’ve got some young ones in there playing in roles they haven’t played.
“I’m really proud of them, especially that third set. We kind of clicked it all together, so that’s really good news.”
Logan said Flores stepped up and showed great leadership. “We really needed that,” Logan said.
Tori Gomez, Dana Ritchie and Emily Thompson had one ace each. Ritchie led the team with 14 digs. Maysie Clouse had 16 assists.
West Noble plays in the Concord tournament Saturday. Garrett hosts Eastside Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.