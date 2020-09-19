LIGONIER — West Noble’s Chuck Schlemmer Memorial Cross Country Invitational took place for the 50th year on Saturday. DeKalb teams led the area in both high school varsity races, finishing seventh in the girls’ meet and ninth in the boys’ meet.
In the girls’ meet, the Barons had 252 points. The host Chargers were ninth with 275, followed by Garrett with 306. Churubusco was 16th with 465, Prairie Heights was 18th with 493, Central Noble was 20th with 556, and Lakeland was 21st with 583. Hamilton and Eastside did not have enough runners to score as a team.
Carroll had four girls in the top 12 and won with 51 points. Concordia was second with 69, followed by Homestead (79), Leo (145) and Fort Wayne South Side (164) to round out the top five. Sensational Spartan freshman Addison Knoblauch won the race in 18 minutes, 7.9 seconds. She was 40.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Shelby Christman, a senior from Carroll.
DeKalb sophomore Lydia Bennett led area runners in seventh place in 19:42.5. Senior teammate Riley Winebrenner was 14th in 19:58.4.
The Barons also had Abby DeTray in 41st in 21:05.6 and freshman Olivia Woodcox in 85th in 22:31.1.
West Noble’s top four finishers had a pack time of 28.1 seconds, led senior Megan Wallen in 46th place in 21:18.5. Ruby Clark was 55th in 21:31.9, Erin Shoemaker was 57th in 21:36.8, and Thalia Parson was 60th in 21:40.9.
Junior Nataley Armstrong led the Railroaders in 26th place in 20:31.4. Senior Madilyn Malcolm was 38th in 21:03.2. Aida Haynes was 91st in 22:47.3, and Makenna Malcolm was 99th in 22:55.9.
For Churubusco, Cara DeBolt was 64th in 21:51.5 and Allie Basinger was 71st in 22:09.4.
Prairie Heights was led by Allison Steele in 48th place in 21:15.9. Michaela Rinehold was 69th for the Cougars in 22:02.3, and Laker Keylee Fleeman was 97th in 22:53.4.
Freshman Chloe Buss led Eastside in 92nd place with a personal-best time of 22:48.4. Jasmine Scheik led Hamilton in 109th place in 23:12.6.
In the boys’ varsity race, Concordia won with 42 points and was led by race champion Karsten Schlegel in 15:57.9. Goshen was seconds with 76, followed by Bishop Dwenger (103) and Homestead (141). Columbia City won the sixth-runner tiebreaker for fifth place over Wabash. They both had 170 points.
DeKalb was ninth with 219, followed by Garrett (324) and West Noble (327). Churubusco was 13th with 414, Lakeland was 16th with 472, Prairie Heights was 19th with 524, and Hamilton was 26th with 801.
The Barons’ top five finishers had a pack time of 36.7 seconds, led by senior Braeden McIntire in 32nd place in 17:26.2. DeKalb also had Matthias Hefty in 36th in 17:26.2, Landon Knowles in 47th in 17:42, Will Haupert in 50th in 17:47.7 and Carter VanGessel in 57th in 17:58.1.
Tanner McMain led Garrett in 27th place at 17:13.7. Freshman Luke Coffman was 56th in 17:57.9, and classmate Gavin Weller was 64th in 18:05.7.
West Noble sophomore Grant Flora led area runners in 13th place at 16:41.3. Isaac Flora was 46th in 17:38.4. Logan Schuller was 83rd in 18:34.1, and Isaac Campos was 85th in 18:42.3.
For Churubusco, senior Eli Lantz was 24th in 17:05.4, and classmate Levi Skinner was 62nd in 18:02.3.
Lakeland was led by sophomore Ezekiel Wachtman in 44th place in 17:37.2. Classmate Konner Palmer was 95th in 18:58.6.
Sophomore Kawliga Glasgo paced Prairie Heights in 31st place in 17:21.3. Wayne Swing was 97th in 18:59.
Senior Konner Lower paced Eastside in 17:36.3. Central Noble’s Noah Shepherd placed 104th in 19:09.4. Hamilton’s Kenny Scheik was 138th in 20:15.4.
New Prairie Invitational
In New Carlisle, Angola’s Izaiah Steury set a new course record in winning the boys’ AAA race and leading the Hornets to a fourth-place finish, and brothers Spencer and Remington Carpenter went 1-2 in the boys’ AA race to lead Westview to the championship.
Steury finished 5 kilometers in 15:08.2 and was 45.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Lucas Guerra from Highland.
The Hornets were fourth with 156 points. Bellmont edged Western, 93-95, for the crown.
Angola also had PRs from Sam Yarnell (17:25.2, placing 27th), Ollie Koch (17:39.6, 33rd), Alex Burney (17:49.7, 40th), Landon Herbert (18:08.1, 55th) and Gavin Hinkley (18:31.9, 73rd).
In AA for the boys, Warrior Spencer Carpenter won in 16:02.9, and Remington Carpenter was second in 16:11.2. Westview had 40 points and Berrien Springs, Michigan, was a distant second with 85.
Lyndon Miller was 11th for the Warriors in 17:32.7, and Anthony Sanchez was 14th in 17:45.9. Andrew Cupp was 17th in 17:59.9, and Dominic Hostetler was 18th in 18:01.6.
Westview was sixth in the girls’ AA race with 160. Deann Fry led the Warriors in 13th place at 20:52.8, Reagan Bender was 23rd in 21:24.3.
Angola was eighth in the girls’ AAA race with 225 points and was led by Gracynn Hinkley’s fifth-place individual finish in 19:49.2. Ava Budak was 50th in 22:16.6, Holly Schneider was 53rd in 22:18.8, and Riley Pepple was 55th in 22:34.6.
In AAAA with the biggest schools, East Noble was 11th in the girls’ meet with 290 points and 14th in the boys’ meet with 357.
For the Knight girls, senior Mariah Maley was 15th in a career-best time of 19:51.5. Rachel Becker was 60th in 21:02.7, and Anna Becker was 67th in 21:15.1.
For the EN boys, Wesley Potts was 36th in 17:00.6, Drew Sillaway was 46th in 17:12.8, and Kyler Corbin was 75th in 17:46.1.
In Class A, Fremont was fifth in the girls’ meet with 169 points and 11th in the boys’ meet with 314.
For the Eagle girls, Natalie Gochenour was 12th in 21:59.7, Katie Berlew was 23rd in 22:43.5, and Kayla McCullough was 29th in 22:57.3.
The Fremont boys were led by Carson McLatcher in 16th place in 18:08.3 and Armani Guzman in 24th in 18:39.6.
South Adams Invitational
In Berne, the Lakewood Park teams combined to set 10 PRs. The Panther boys were eighth with 188 and only three Panther girls ran.
For the Lakewood boys, senior Cobin Moriarity was seventh overall. He finished in 17:43.2, which is about 15 seconds off the school record.
Dylan Rowlader was 36th in 19:30.7, Braeson Kruse was 38th in 19:33.7, and Christopher Shively was 40th in 19:33.9
For the LPC girls, Sam Hartz recorded the third fastest time in program history in finishing 32nd in 23:29.2. Danielle Lesser was 34th in 24:04.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.