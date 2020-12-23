College Hockey
NCHA members endorse place to resume competition
DULUTH, Minn. — The Northern Collegiate Hockey Association membership announced on Wednesday that it has endorsed a plan for the resumption of competition during the 2021 winter season.
Trine’s NCAA men’s and women’s hockey teams are part of the NCHA. A conference schedule for both the men and women is being finalized and set to be made available to the public in early January.
Included in a statement issued by the NCHA on Wednesday was “The NCHA is committed to doing its best to provide a quality student-athlete experience in a manner that is safe for student-athletes, coaches, administrators, campuses, and local communities.”
However, NCHA member St. Norbert College, Wisconsin, announced on Monday that its men’s and women’s hockey teams will not participate in the 2020-21 season.
Girls Basketball Chargers beat PH
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Prairie Heights 67-30 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday night.
The Chargers led 31-16 at the half and had four players score in double figures, led by Mackensy Mabie’s 18 points. Lilly Mast had 13 points, Jazmyn Smith scored 12, and Taytlynn Forrer added 11 points.
Alayna Boots had eight points for the Panthers (5-8, 2-6 NECC). Karlie Hartman had seven points, five rebounds and two steals.
West Noble won the junior varsity game 36-33. Alexia Mast paced the Chargers with 16 points.
Churubusco falls at Bluffton
BLUFFTON — Churubusco lost a nonconference contest over Bluffton 47-25 on Tuesday night. The Eagles are 3-9.
Senior guard Emme Boots had 24 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (8-3).
Prep Basketball Locals among top nominees for weekly award
Three area basketball players were among the top nominees in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week award last week, Lakeland’s Brayden Bontrager and Churubusco’s Landen Jordan on the boys’ side and West Noble senior girl Lilly Mast.
Also a top nominee was Goshen senior girls standout Brynn Shoup-Hill. The Dayton signee is a daughter of RedHawks girls basketball coach and 2001 Tri-State University graduate Shaun Hill.
Prep Wrestling Churubusco wrestles at Jimtown
ELKHART — Churubusco wrestled in the Jimtown Holiday Super Duals Tuesday.
The only Eagle result reported was their 55-24 loss to the host Jimmies. Jimtown won the event and New Prairie was second.
