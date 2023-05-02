Softball
HIGH SCHOOL
Northeast Corner Conference Leaders
BATTING
Batting Average: 1. B. Hosted (Churubusco) .667, 2. Tigner (CH) .577, 3. M. Hosted (CH) .560, 4. Parker (CH) .545, 5. G. McClain (Eastside) .527, 6. Keck (Lakeland) .522, 7. O’Brien (ES) .520, 8. Kimmell (Central Noble) .520, 9. J. Kitchen (ES) .517, 10. Vargas (West Noble) .513.
Hits: 1. J. Kitchen (ES) 31, 2. G. McClain (ES) 29, 3. Katie O’Brien (ES) 26, 4. Swank (CN) 23, 5t. A. Hile (CN) and L. Cline (ES) 22, 7. M. Steele (Fairfield) 21, 8t. Moser (WN) and Vargas (WN) 20, 10. McAtee (ES) 19.
Runs Scored: 1t. L. Cline (ES) and J. Kitchen (ES) 30, 3. O’Brien (ES) 25, 4. Swank (CN) 23, 5. G. McClain (ES) 21, 6. Deter (CN) 20, 7. Egolf (CN) 19, 8. M. Steele (FF) 18, 9t. G. Kreischer (ES) and Culp (FF) 17.
Runs Batted In: 1. G. McClain (ES) 39, 2. O’Brien (ES) 26, 3. A. Hile (CN) 24, 4. M. Steele (FF) 23, 5t. Swank (CN) and G. Kreischer (ES) 21, 7. M. Hosted (CH) 20, 8. L. Cline (ES) 19, 9. McAtee (ES) 16, 10t. Coney (Prairie Heights) and Moser (WN) 15.
Stolen Bases: 1. J. Kitchen (ES) 15, 2t. E. McCrea (PH) and Culp (FF) 12, 4. DeLong (WN) 10, 5t. Deter (CN) and S. Meyers (Fremont) 9; 7t. Krider (WN), Vargas (WN), E. Thompson (WN) and L. Cline (ES) 8.
PITCHING
Wins: 1. Berkey (FF) 10, 2. McAtee (ES) 8, 3. Lower (ES) 7, 4t. Swank (CN) and Kimmell (CN) 6, 6t. Krider (WN) & KGlendening (FR) 4.
Innings Pitched: 1. Berkey (FF) 82 1/3, 2. Krider (WN) 62, 3. McAtee (ES) 49 1/3, 4. Vanderbosch (Garrett) 45 2/3, 5. Swank (CN) 44, 6t. Kimmell (CN) and Lower 43.
Strikeouts: 1. McAtee (ES) 94, 2. Lower (ES) 68, 3. Krider (WN) 66, 4. Swank (CN) 60, 5. E. McCrea (PH) 59, 6. Kimmell (CN) 47, 7. Berkey (FF) 42.
Earned Run Average: 1. A. Hile (CN) 0.00, 2. McAtee (ES) 0.85, 3. E. Knauer (Angola) 1.11, 4. Keck (LL) 1.17, 5. Lower (ES) 1.63, 6. K. Marks (CH) 1.65, 7. Kimmell (CN) 1.91.
Middle School Track & Field
Last Wednesday’s results
at East Noble
Girls: East Noble 73, DeKalb 52, New Haven 13
100 — 1. EWill (EN) 13.39, 2. Tysen (D) 13.47, 3. Lowery (NH) 14.08, 4. SaSmith (NH) 14.61, 5. Green (EN) 15.05, 6. A. Gaff (D) 15.32.
200 — 1. E. Will (EN) 27.94, 2. Koons (EN) 29.39, 3. Sa. Smith (NH) 29.84, 4. Springfield (NH) 31.67, 5. Resor (D) 32.32, 6. Van Auken (D) 33.87.
400 — 1. E. Will (EN) 1:03.37, 2. Koons (EN) 1:06.08, 3. Freed (D) 1:15.98, 4. Engelberth (D) 1:17.29.
800 — 1. Koons (EN) 2:44.68, 2. Rian David (EN) 2:45.21, 3. A. Hartsough (D) 3:01.37.
1,600 — 1. Rian David (EN) 6:12.27, 2. L. Boese (EN) 6:19.99, 3. A. Hartsough (D) 6:38.94, 4. Engelberth (D) 7:05.56.
4x100 Relay — 1. New Haven 56.96, 2. DeKalb 58.58, 3. East Noble 59.53.
4x400 Relay — 1. East Noble 4:50.42, 2. DeKalb 4:57.85, 3. New Haven 5:16.34.
100 hurdles — 1. N. Rogers (D) 19.60, 2. Brand (D) 20.48, 3. Hanson (EN) 21.26, 4. A. Gibson (EN) 25.58.
200 hurdles — 1. Hanson (EN) 34.8, 2. N. Rogers (D) 35.38, 3. V. Scott (D) 37.33, 4. A. Gibson (EN) 44.17.
High jump — 1. E. Will (EN) 4-8, 2. Tysen (D) 4-5, 3. A. Hartsough (D) 3-10.
Long jump — 1. Brand (D) 13-1.75, 2. Freed (D) 12-3.5, 3. Hanson (EN) 11-7.5, 4. E. Bender (EN) 11-2.75, 5. A. Gaff (E) 12-3.5, 6. N. Rogers (D) 12-0.25.
Shot put — 1. Lash (EN) 22-11, 2. Kammerer (EN) 21-1, 3. S. Conley (EN) 20-9, 4. Sudduth (D) 18-10.25, 5. Harlan (EN) 18-10, 6. L. Koch (D) 15-7.
Discus — 1. Sudduth (D) 56-4, 2. Rice (D) 55-9, 3. Lash (EN) 52-5, 4. Kammerer (EN) 51, 5. B. Culler (D) 52-5, 6. S. Conley (EN) 49.
Boys: East Noble 81, DeKalb 40, New Haven 18
100 — 1. Alex Phillips (EN) 12.07, 2. Au. Phillips (EN) 12.62, 3. Wake (NH) 13.16, 4. J. Price (NH) 13.24, 5. L. Brown (D) 13.32, 6. Ai. Brown (D) 13.55.
200 — 1. Alex Phillips (EN) 24.46, 2. Au. Phillips (EN) 26.08, 3. L. Brown (D) 27.56, 4. Ai. Brown (D) 27.57, 5. Cooper (NH) 27.58.
400 — 1. Alex Phillips (EN) 54.10, 2. A. Scott (EN) 56, 3. Co. Smith (D) 58.69, 4. Cooper (NH) 1:01.31, 5. J. Shepherd (D) 1:04.54.
800 — 1. A. Scott (EN) 2:21.45, 2. Co. Smith (D) 2:23.15, 3. Burkhart (EN) 2:26.51, 4. Norton (D) 2:33.32, 5. Savage (NH) 2:40.21.
1,600 — 1. Co. Smith (D) 5:26.49, 2. Burkhart (EN) 5:32.88, 3. O. Will (EN) 5:48.15, 4. Norton (D) 5:48.17, 5. Reader (NH) 6:05.34.
4x100 Relay — 1. East Noble 49.87, 2. New Haven 51.62, 3. DeKalb 53.35.
4x400 Relay — 1. East Noble 4:07.05, 2. New Haven 4:32.59, 3. DeKalb 4:39.88.
110 hurdles — 1. A. Wilson (EN) 18.84, 2. Cooper (NH) 19.35, 3. Richmond (D) 19.45, 4. Isaac Hostetler (D) 19.88, 5. J. King (NH) 23.18, 6. Levi Schlictenmyer (EN) 25.94.
200 hurdles — 1. A. Wilson (EN) 28.92, 2. Wake (NH) 29.13, 3. Richmond (D) 31.53, 4. Muehlfeld (D) 32.43, 5. Levi Schlictenmyer (EN) 39.66.
High jump — 1. Alex Phillips (EN) 5-6, 2. Co. Smith (D) 5-4, 3. J. Price (NH) 4-10, 4. L. Conley (EN) 4-6, 5. Ai. Brown (D) 4-6.
Long jump — 1. Christian (EN) 17-3, 2. Au. Phillips (EN) 15-2.5, 3. Ai. Brown (D) 14-11.75, 4. X. Vice (D) 14-6.5, 5. O. Will (EN) 14-3.75, 6. Stirlen (D) 14-3.5.
Shot put — 1. L. Brown (D) 47-10.75, 2. Everage (EN) 43-1, 3. Christian (EN) 41-5, 4. Carey (D) 34-1.
Discus — L. Brown (D) 125, 2. K. Quake (EN) 103-2, 3. Everage (EN) 97-5, 4. Tobin (EN) 96-4, 5. Carey (D) 92-10.5, 6. X. Vice (D) 85.
at Fremont
Girls: Fremont 84, Eastside 30
100 — 1. Turner (F) 13.32, 2. R. Moughler (ES) 14.05, 3. Kreis (F) 15.17. 200 — 1. Turner (F) 29.39, 2. Senecal (F) 30.89, 3. R. Moughler (ES) 30.97. 400 — 1. Scharlach (F) 1:05.17, 2. Warstler (ES) 1:10.45, 3. S. Steury (ES) 1:12.14. 800 — 1. Scharlach (F) 2:48.49, 2. Pillitiere (F) 2:58, 3. Dawkins (ES) 2:59. 1,600 — 1. A. Price (F) 6:16.46, 2. Parsons (F) 6:48.86, 3. Stilley (ES) 6:57.31.
4x100 Relay — 1. Fremont 55.89, 2. Eastside 59.26. 4x400 Relay — 1. Fremont 4:51.55, 2. Eastside 5:09.04. 100 hurdles — 1. Dancer (F) 18.47, 2. Lehrman (ES) 18.59, 3. Parsons (F) 19.8. 200 hurdles — 1. Dancer (F) 34.55, 2. Lehrman (ES) 34.77, 3. A. Steele (F) 36.76.
High jump — 1. A. Price (F) 4-8, 2t. Neuenschwander (F) and Turner (F) 4-6. Long jump — 1. R. Moughler (ES) 14-4, 2. Parsons (F) 13-8, 3. Warstler (ES) 13-2. Shot put — 1. Verdin (F) 24-3, 2. S. Dickerhoff (ES) 22-6, 3. Blotter (F) 18-7. Discus — 1. S. Dickerhoff (ES) 74-6, 2. Blotter (F) 62-2, 3. Steele (F) 59-4.5. Pole vault — Senecal (F) 5-6.
Boys: Eastside 70, Fremont 47
100 — 1. Bressler (F) 13.14, 2. Policinski (ES) 13.45, 3. Cazemier (ES) 13.61. 200 — 1. Bressler (F) 27.12, 2. D. McDonald (F) 28.24, 3. L. Williams (ES) 31.09. 400 — 1. Bressler (F) 59.81, 2. Cazemier (ES) 1:03.94, 3. Con. Smith (F) 1:09.86. 800 — 1. Brody Smith (ES) 2:35.43, 2. L. Steury (ES) 2:58.06, 3. Con. Smith (F) 3:00.72. 1,600 — 1. Brody Smith (ES) 5:21.69, 2. L. Steury (ES) 6:14.59.
4x100 Relay — 1. Eastside 53.65, 2. Fremont 57.79. 4x400 Relay — 1. Eastside 5:01, 2. Fremont 5:33.20. 110 hurdles — 1. N. Davis (ES) 18.31, 2. Workman (F) 22.57, 3. Thober (F) 24.26. 200 hurdles — 1. N. Davis (ES) 31.51, 2. Workman (F) 34.35, 3. B. Beeman (F) 36.53.
High jump — 1t. N. Davis (ES) and Policinski (ES) 4-8, 3. Q. Dickerhoff (ES) 4-4, 4. Workman (F) 4-2. Long jump — 1. Bressler (F) 16, 2. Cazemier (ES) 15-5, 3. Policinski (ES) 15-4. Shot put — 1. Hamrick (ES) 27-2, 2. Jacob Foster (F) 24-10, 3. Payne (ES) 23-8. Discus — 1. Hamrick (ES) 69-7, 2. Jacob Foster (F) 64-2, 3. Payne (ES) 60-9.5. Pole vault — 1. Workman (F) 8-6, 2. B. Beeman (F) 6-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.