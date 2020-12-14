As I look over my power rankings this week, one thing stands out. All 10 teams are from the Northeast Corner Conference. Granted, the teams in KPC Media Group’s area is heavily weighted toward that conference with only two from the Northeast 8 Conference and one independent.
However, the NECC has proved to be deep on the girls side and is starting to show off its depth on the boys side. Conference races are starting to take shape on both side and will be fun to watch until the very end.
Girls
No. 1 Garrett
Last week: 1
Record: 10-1, 4-0 NECC
The Railroaders faced their biggest challenge of the season and came up just short on Saturday. Garrett traveled to Norwell and fell in overtime for its first loss of the season.
Despite the loss, the Railroaders showed they can go toe-to-toe with the best, which is something we probably already knew. A couple of bounces the other way and Garrett might still have a zero in the loss column instead of a one.
Something tells me Garrett and Norwell will face again during the second weekend of February. In a regional setting. Who else is in?
No. 2 Lakeland
Last week: 3
Record: 8-2, 3-0 NECC
The Lakers are red hot right now. They’ve won six in a row, including a 17-point thumping of Fairfield on Friday. Coach Dale Gearheart wants his team to be mentioned when talking about the top teams in the NECC.
I think the Lakers are in that conversation and have a couple of opportunities to prove it before the conference tournament. As long as Madison Keil, Faith Riehl and Peyton Hartsough keep putting up solid numbers to go along with Bailey Hartsough’s output, Lakeland could challenge for that top spot in the conference.
No. 3 Angola
Last week: 2
Record: 5-3, 2-2 NECC
The Hornets picked up a pair of wins last week over Concord and Leo before getting beat by a state-ranked Homestead squad on Saturday. In the two wins, Hanna Knoll got solid contributions from her teammates. However in the loss to the Spartans, she did not.
Finding some consistency on offense will go a long way for Angola, because it’s still solid defensively.
No. 4 Central Noble
Last week: 4
Record: 6-1, 2-1 NECC
The Cougars have bounced back nicely after the loss to Angola with three straight comfortable wins.
Bridgette Gray has also started to score a little more, which has opened up the rest of the Central Noble offense to get going.
No. 5 West Noble
Last week: 5
Record: 6-2, 3-0 NECC
The Chargers were held in check by Goshen last Tuesday, but were able to take care of Churubusco on Friday.
So far West Noble has beaten the teams it was expected to beat, but can it beat someone it’s not expected to? It was two opportunities this weekend at Central Noble Friday and at Angola Saturday.
Others considered: Eastside, Lakewood Park.
Boys
No. 1 Westview
Last week: 2
Record: 4-1, 2-0 NECC
I think the Warriors always belonged at No. 1. I’ll admit I wasn’t sure how this year’s team would look, but they have looked impressive in their first five games. However, this is the third different team I’ve put at No. 1 in my rankings. Will this one stick for more than a week? I think so.
If you’re looking for a standout from this team, good luck. This is a deep team that has so many options and is just fun to watch. Their next three games should be interesting as well and they’re all on the road at Angola, Lakeland then East Noble.
No. 2 Central Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 2-1, 1-1 NECC
The Cougars did not put together a good effort at Westview on Saturday. The only bright spot was Connor Essegian’s 32 points. The kid made it look so easy too.
Central Noble should get right today at Hamilton, but West Noble and DeKalb loom later on this week. And both can take down the Cougars if they aren’t ready.
No. 3 Churubusco
Last week: 3
Record: 2-1, 1-1 NECC
The Eagles took out some frustrations from their loss to Westview and turned it into a 34-point win at South Adams. Then, they had to squeak out an overtime win at West Noble on Saturday (I’ll get to that Charger team in a minute).
As expected, both Landen Jordan and Jackson Paul are lighting up so far this season. Jordan set a new school record for rebounds after he had 24 in the win over West Noble.
No. 4 West Noble
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 2-2, 0-1 NECC
Speaking of those Chargers, I bet you didn’t expect them to be at No. 4 this week. To be frank, neither did I.
They could be easily 4-0 right now. They’ve showed they have the pieces to be a very good team. Austin Cripe is becoming one of the best scorers in the area. Brockton Miller is an energy machine, and Ayden Zavala is a name to watch. He’s raw but very athletic.
No. 5 Eastside
Last week: 4
Record: 2-1, 1-0 NECC
The Blazers remain in the top five, even after stumbling at Bellmont. They put the clamps down on defense against Prairie Heights, allowing just 25 points.
The No. 5 spot could be up for grabs a couple of times this week. Today, Eastside travels to Lakewood Park, which held this spot last week. Also, Lakeland travels to Butler on Friday, and the Lakers could have something to say in regards to the last position in my power rankings. For now, it’s Eastside’s to lose.
Others considered: Lakewood Park, Lakeland, DeKalb, Fremont, Angola.
