Prep Boys Soccer Chargers blank Knights
LIGONIER —West Noble defeated East Noble 2-0 in a non-conference match Saturday. The Chargers improved to 8-3, and the Knights fell to 6-3.
West Noble won the junior varsity match 5-1.
In area action Monday, Angola beat visiting Eastside 5-0.
Prep Volleyball Warriors, Hornets win
SYRACUSE — Westview swept Wawasee 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 in a non-conference match on Monday.
Payton May had 21 kills, nine digs and five aces to lead Westview (8-11). She put 24 of her 25 serves in play.
Kate Welsh had 13 assists and 12 digs for Westview. Gloria Miller had 13 kills and two blocks. Hallie Mast had 16 assists, and Lucy Rensberger added two blocks.
Westview lost the junior varsity match 25-19, 25-6. Skye Growcock had three digs for Westview.
In other area action Monday, Angola defeated visiting Lakeland 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 in a Northeast Corner Conference match. The Hornets are 10-1, 5-0 in the NECC.
EN, Chargers play in Concord Invitational
DUNLAP — East Noble and West Noble played in the Concord Invitational Saturday. The Knights were 1-2 while the Chargers lost all three of their matches.
EN (5-10 before Monday night) defeated Jimtown 17-25, 25-22, 15-10. But the Knights lost to Westview (25-18, 20-25, 15-13) and to Concord (25-22, 25-23).
West Noble (3-13) lost to New Prairie (25-10, 25-22), NorthWood (25-13, 25-14) and Plymouth. The match with Plymouth went three sets.
Prep Girls Soccer LPC tops West Noble
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian earned a solid 2-1 victory over West Noble on Monday.
Sabra Harms had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, who won their fourth straight match. Sam Hartz also had a goal, and Hali Bontrager added an assist.
Sherlynn Torres scored for the Chargers on an assist from Neyda Macias. Jazmyn Smith made 12 saves in goal for West Noble.
Lakers bounce back from Garrett rally
GARRETT — Lakeland defeated Garrett 6-3 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Monday.
The Railroaders came back from a 3-0 deficit to tie at 3 all 13 and a half minutes into the second half. Then Hailey Alleshouse scored two goals four and a half minutes apart.
Alleshouse and Keirstin Roose scored three goals each for the Lakers. Roose had three assists. Alleshouse, Emily Byler and Madison Keil had an assist apiece.
In other area action Monday, Angola lost at Woodlan 2-0. The junior varsity match ended in a scoreless tie.
Prep Girls Golf AHS 2nd, Barons 3rd
AUBURN — Angola finished second just ahead of DeKalb, 194-197, in a three-team match Monday at Bridgewater. Northridge won with 164.
Teryn Stanley shot 45 and Maddie Herman fired 47 to lead the Hornets. Angola also had 49 from Isabell Deem and 53s from Katie Smith and Victoria Miller.
College Football MIAA honors Thunder leader Washington
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior linebacker Simeon Washington was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for his efforts in the Thunder’s 35-20 win at Bluffton (Ohio) Saturday.
Washington made 10 solo tackles, including four for loss and three quarterback sacks, against the Beavers. The Toledo, Ohio, native also forced a fumble. The three sacks ties for second most in a game in program history.
College Volleyball Trine’s Munger receives MIAA weekly honor
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University junior outside hitter Madison Munger of Indianapolis was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Volleyball Athlete of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Munger had 53 kills, 33 digs and three aces in helping the Thunder got 2-1 in the Hanover Tournament Friday and Saturday.
This is the first time Munger has been named MIAA Athlete of the Week.
College Soccer Trine men beat Little Giants in final minute
ANGOLA — Senior Nooh Aljabaly scored with 59 seconds left to give Trine University’s men’s soccer team a 1-0 victory over Wabash Sunday afternoon at Weaver Field.
Taylor Medina only made two saves in goal to earn the shutout for the Thunder (3-1). Trine outshot the Little Giants 11-9. Wabash is 3-3.
College Triathlon Trine women 5th in home invitational
FREMONT — Trine University’s women’s team was fifth in its Triple Sprint Invitational Saturday morning at the Trine State Recreation Area with 42 points.
Drury, Missouri, won with 10 points, and North Central, Illinois, was second with 27. Daemen, New York, was third with 42, and San Francisco was fourth with 42.
This triathlon included a 300-yard swim, a 5-mile bike ride and a 1.25-mile run.
San Francisco’s Kathryn Badham was the overall winner in the college triathlon in 1 hour, 21 minutes, 35 seconds. Freshman Amira Faulkner led the Thunder in 1:25:00. Classmate Alli Smith was 14th in 1:30:35, and junior Tori Klingsmith was 21st in 1:35:16.
In the age group triathlon, 17 people participated. Benjamin Stone of Bloomington was the overall winner in 1:16:29. Fremont High School graduate Keigan Culler of Indianapolis was second in 1:24:20, and Eric Hall of Indianapolis was third in 1:24:48.
The top finishing female was Connie Lubbehusen of Fort Wayne in 2:11:29. She placed 10th overall.
College Tennis Trine men blank Ravens
ANDERSON — Trine’s men’s team defeated Anderson 9-0 Sunday while the Thunder women lost to the Ravens 5-4.
In the men’s dual, Fremont’s Evan Trusty and Angola’s Jaxon Davis contributed to doubles victories for the Thunder. Trusty played at No. 1 doubles with Sid Peterson, and Davis played at No. 3 doubles with Isaac Everitt.
In the women’s dual, the Ravens won four singles matches in straight sets and won the tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles. Central Noble High School graduate Ellie Cole won in straight sets for Trine at No. 5 singles and won at No. 1 doubles with partner Ashley Spirrison.
On Saturday, the Thunder women won 6-1 at Spring Arbor, Michigan.
Sunday’s results
Trine men 9, Anderson 0
Singles: 1. Sid Petersen (TU) def. Bradley Rothaar 6-1, 6-3. 2. Jacob Weiss (TU) def. Seth Nation 5-7, 6-0, 11-9. 3. Aaron Streit (TU) def. Colton Stevens 6-1, 6-3. 4. Isaac Everitt (TU) def. Cory Evans 6-4, 6-0. 5. Drew Dixon (TU) def. Austin Hostetler 6-4, 6-2. 6. Jordan Backer (TU) def. Dane Hueston 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. S. Peterson-Evan Trusty (TU) def. Rothaar-Nation 8-2. 2. Weiss-Streit (TU) def. Hueston-Stevens 8-6. 3. Everitt-Jaxon Davis (TU) def. A. Hostetler-Peter Hallam 8-5.
Anderson 5, Trine women 4
Singles: 1. Katrina Berban (AU) def. Ashley Spirrison 6-2, 6-0. 2. Kyra Braun (TU) def. Allison Newman 7-6 (7-4), 7-5. 3. Jasmine Blair (AU) def. Eva Morales 6-1, 6-1. 4. Claire Miller (AU) def. Camille Lozier 6-1, 6-0. 5. Ellie Cole (TU) def. Anna Creech 6-4, 6-3. 6. Jordyn Roper (AU) def. Delaney Keirn 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Sprrison-E. Cole (TU) def. Berban-Blair 8-4. 2. Newman-C. Miller (AU) def. Braun-Trista Savage 8-7 (7-4). 3. Lozier-Andrea Jordan (TU) def. Creech-Roper 8-0.
Saturday’s women’s results
Spring Arbor 6, Trine 1
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (TU) def. Abby Ducharme 6-3, 6-4. 2. Sela Clifford (SAU) def. Kyra Braun 6-2, 6-3. 3. Paige Trela (SAU) def. Eva Morales 6-2, 6-1. 4. Morgan Summons (SAU) def. Camille Lozier 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. 5. Lindsey Scott (SAU) def. Ellie Cole 6-1, 4-6, 7-5. 6. Shae Wright (SAU) def. Delaney Keirn 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (TU) def. Ducharme-Clifford 6-2, 2. Summons-Kenzie Weener (SAU) def. Braun-Trista Savage 6-2. 3. Trela-Emma Ruga (SAU) def. Lozier-Andrea Jordan 6-1.
College Golf Trine men second at Irish Hills Invitational
JACKSON, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s golf team was second to Kenyon (Ohio), 589-600, in the Irish Hills Invitational Friday and Saturday at The Grande Golf Club.
Grant Brettnacher was second overall to lead the Thunder, shooting 146 (74-72) in the 36-hole tournament. He was four shots behind tournament medalist Eric Lifson of Kenyon.
Trine also had Mitch Lowney tie for 10th with 150 (76-74), Nick Knowlton in 12th with 151 (76-75) and Carlos Coeto in 14th place with 153 (78-85). Cameron Ruge had 163 (85-78).
Trine’s Todd Mieske played as an individual and tied for 10th with 150 (73-77).
