WATERLOO — At least for one night, DeKalb’s new look was looking good.
Having replaced all but one player from their lineup, the Barons put together straight-set victories at all five spots and defeated Fremont 5-0 Monday.
“We’re very happy to get to play a match with all the COVID concerns,” DeKalb coach Todd Hartsough said. “All the boys were excited about this.
“It’s a very strong start, a 5-0 win for the varsity, and that’s what we need. For the rest of the season we have to build on this. There can’t be a letdown after this.”
Fremont started this season the way last season ended, with a 5-0 loss to the Barons at DeKalb. Unlike the sectional final last fall in which they won just five combined games, the Eagles looked to be in contention in some of the matches. Coach Neal Frantz was expecting more, however.
“I thought we would compete better,” Frantz said. “I have all upperclassmen playing, some of them four years varsity, some of them three years varsity. Mentally, they let stuff get to them.
“Our guys have to get to that point where they believe we can beat them, and then they make the shots to beat them. We didn’t tonight. DeKalb made the shots to win the match.”
The lone returning player for the Barons, No. 1 singles player Landon Holwerda, took 12 straight games from Ethan Bock. Jack McComb won 6-3, 6-2 over Nick Miller at No. 2 singles, and Krue Nagle was a 7-5, 6-4 winner over Evan Towns at No. 3 singles.
Owen Holwerda and Elijah Ehmke combined for a 6-3, 7-6 win over Josh Sherbondy and Nick Rutherford at one doubles, and Kaine Smith and Aidan Wissing won 7-6, 6-2 over Alex Chilenski and Sam Verdin at two doubles.
Frantz felt Bock at one singles played some of the Eagles’ best tennis of the night, even though he was shut out by Landon Holwerda.
“We didn’t win a set. We were close at both doubles and three singles, but we didn’t win any of them,” Frantz said. “They’re winning the key points and we’re not. They were better than us tonight, but this gives us great motivation for the rest of the year.
“They had six new players on their varsity. The came out here and acted like they weren’t rookies. You have to give them credit for that.”
The Barons will need to get back to business quickly. DeKalb will visit Lakeland today and Snider Wednesday before hosting Bishop Dwenger Thursday. Then comes the DeKalb Invitational Saturday.
“We’ve got a very busy week and we’ve got to keep the momentum up,” Hartsough said. “That’s going to be a lot on the boys but they can do it.”
Fremont will host Northrop Thursday.
The Eagles defeated the Barons 3-2 in the junior varsity match. Isaac Hirschy won 9-7 over Wyatt Derrow at one singles and Brody Foulk downed Grant Stuckey 8-4 at two singles in the pro set format. Fremont’s other point came at one doubles from Conner Trobaugh and Lukas Berlew, who beat Grant Fetter and Josh Allen 8-5.
DeKalb’s JV wins came from Shiloh Higgins (8-2 over Jeremy Rode at three singles) and the duo of Tyler DeWitt and Matt Beckman (8-2) over Luke Campbell and Aidan Dornbush at two doubles).
