WATERLOO — Garrett was all set up for a dramatic late-inning victory.
DeKalb had last bats as the home team, however, and was able to steal the Railroaders’ thunder.
Back to back doubles by Rylee Moore and Lillie Cserep tied it for DeKalb, and a walk and a wild pitch had runners at second and third with one out. Cserep then came home with the game-winner on Amara Anglin’s grounder, and the Barons took a 6-5 softball victory in the battle of county rivals.
Garrett was three outs from a win after Stella Mix belted a solo homer to left field in the top of the inning for a 5-4 lead, but the Barons rallied, winning on Anglin’s second RBI of the game.
Moore went 3-for-4 for DeKalb and Cserep had two hits and two RBIs. Summer Haverstock went the distance for the win, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs while striking out seven.
Mackenzie Smith had two hits and two RBIs for Garrett. Mix and Kyana Martinez both had two hits and drove in one run.
Ashlee Vanderbosch pitched for the Railroaders. She allowed eight hits, five earned runs and struck out seven.
DeKalb (4-9) came from behind for the second time in the game. The Railroaders came out swinging and put up three runs on five hits in the top of the first, then scratched out another run for a 4-0 lead in the fourth.
The Barons got back in it in the fifth, however. Mackenzie Zent was hit by a pitch to start the inning and came around to score on three wild pitches. Kayla Leins walked, moved up on Moore’s grounder, and scored on Cserep’s hit.
After an error, Paige Storck doubled home a run and the tying run came in on Anglin’s grounder.
The Big Train collected five straight hits and had six consecutive batters reach base in the first. After hits by Vanderbosch and Mix, Smith doubled in the first two runs and scored on Martinez’s double.
Some small ball got the Railroaders (2-8) another run in the fourth. Ayla Arambula beat out a bunt for a hit and an errant throw put runners and second and third. Leadoff hitter Emma LaPato then put down another bunt to score Laney Miller from third.
