Boys Basketball
IHSAA State Finals date moved
INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig announced the boys basketball state finals will be played on Saturday, April 3.
The original date for the state finals was Saturday, March 27 but was pushed one week to provide flexibility for scheduling of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The dates and locations of the earlier rounds of the IHSAA boys basketball tournament, including sectionals, regionals and semi-states, remain unchanged.
Prep Gymnastics Barons win Plymouth Invitational
PLYMOUTH — DeKalb won the Plymouth Invitational Saturday, scoring a team season high of 103.8.
Lakeland was fourth with 92.95, and West Noble was ninth with 81.15.
Eastside’s Brielle Carter was one of three girls representing their schools as individuals. She won the floor exercise with 9.275. She was fifth on vault with 8.8, and sixth all-around with 32.675.
The Barons had four girls place in the top seven all-around, led by meet champion Sarah Boyd with 36.475. Lauren Blythe was third with 33.425, Taylor Zacharias was fourth with 33.2 and Allison Burton was seventh 32.375.
Boyd won the uneven bars with 9.3, and was second on both the vault (9.1) and the balance beam (8.9). She was tied for fourth with Blythe in the floor exercise with 9.175.
Zacharias was tied for second on the floor at 9.25.
Burton and Lakeland’s Emily Byler were part of a three-way tie for second on the bars with 7.8. Byler was also fourth on the vault with 8.9.
Byler was ninth all-around with 31.9. Laker teammate Natalie Huffman placed 10th all-around with 31.
Top placings for the Chargers were Payton Eash in 22nd place in the vault with an 8 and Gabrielle Boggs in 23rd on the floor with 7.75.
Plymouth Invitational
Team Scores: 1. DeKalb 103.8, 2. Northwestern 94.25, 3. Western 93.225, 4. Lakeland 92.95, 5. Wawasee 89.825, 6. Warsaw 88.8, 7. Plymouth 85.6, 8. Lowell 82.6, 9. West Noble 81.15.
Vault: 1. C. Smith (NW) 9.3, 2. S. Boyd (D) 9.1, 3. Hutchinson (P) 9, 4. E. Byler (LL) 8.9, 5. Carter (Eastside) 8.8, 6. Burton (D) 8.7, 10. Slone (LL) 8.4, 11. Blythe (D) 8.4, 14. Zacharias (D) 8.3, 19. M. Miller (D) 8.1, 22. P. Eash (WN) 8, 27. Huffman (LL) 8, 28. Keck (LL) 8, 31. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.9, 32. Klages (WN) 7.8, 38. Villareal (WN) 7.7, 41. Herrera (WN) 7.3.
Uneven Bars: 1. S. Boyd (D) 9.3, 2t. Burton (D), E. Byler (LL) and Woolley (Wst) 7.8; 5t. Blythe (D) and Conaway (Wst) 7.7, 7. Carter (ES), 12. Huffman (LL) 7.3, 14. M. Miller (D) 7.2, 19. E. Schiffli (LL) 6.5, 22. Slone (LL) 6, 24. Diaz (WN) 6, 25. A. Yoder (LL) 5.95, 30. Villareal (WN) 5.15, 31. Boggs (WN) 5.05
Balance Beam: 1. C. Smith (NW) 9.05, 2. S. Boyd (D) 8.9, 3. Hutchinson (P) 8.55, 4. Blythe (D) 8.15, 5. Zacharias (D) 8.15, 6. Delagrange (Waw) 7.65, 10. Huffman (LL) 7.45, 18. Burton (LL) 7, 19. E. Schiffli (LL) 7, 20. Carter (ES) 6.95, 25. T. Shoemaker (WN) 6.85, 28. E. Byler (LL) 6.65, 29. Slone (LL) 6.65, 31. Villareal (WN) 6.5, 36. M. Miller (D) 5.8, 37. M. Morgan (WN) 5.7, 38. A. Yoder (LL) 5.6, 42. P. Eash (WN) 5.2, 43. Herrera (WN) 5.
Floor Exercise: 1. Carter (ES) 9.275, 2t. Zacharias (D) and C. Smith (NW) 9.25, 4t. Blythe (D) and S. Boyd (D) 9.175, 6. Burton (D) 8.875, 11. E. Byler (LL) 8.55, 13. Huffman (LL) 8.25, 15. Slone (LL) 8.15, 20. M. Miller (D) 8.025, 22. B. Retterbush (LL) 7.8, 23. Boggs (WN) 7.75, 26. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.4, 28t. P. Eash (WN) and Diaz (WN) 7.325, 31. T. Shoemaker (WN) 7.25, 36. M. Morgan (WN) 6.875.
All-Around: 1. S. Boyd (D) 36.475, 2. C. Smith (NW) 34.9, 3. Blythe (D) 33.425, 4. Zacharias (WN) 33.2, 5. Hutchinson (P) 33.075, 6. Carter (ES) 32.675, 7. Burton (D) 32.375, 9. E. Byler (LL) 31.9, 10. Huffman (LL) 31, 16. Slone (LL) 29.2, 17. M. Miller (D) 29.125, 20. E. Schiffli (LL) 28.8.
Girls Basketball Lakewood Park game canceled
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian athletic director Bobby Childs announced on Twitter Monday @LPCSAthletics that the Panthers’ game with Indianapolis Homeschool scheduled for today was canceled and will not be made up. The reason given was that the home-schooled team was not able to play in the game.
LPC’s next game is at home against Eastside on Thursday.
Charger JV teams fall to Fairfield
LIGONIER — West Noble fielded two teams for its junior varsity 4-way tournament Saturday and both of them lost to Fairfield. The Charger Blue team lost a semifinal game 33-23, and the West Noble Red team lost to the Falcons in the championship game 27-13.
In the final, Alexia Mast had 10 points, four steals and three rebounds for the Charger Red squad.
In the semifinal contest, Emily Thompson had seven points and two steals for West Noble Blue. Alayna DeLong had four points and seven rebounds.
College Hockey
Trine men fall at Ferris St.BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s hockey team opened up the 2021 portion of its schedule Saturday afternoon by playing an NCAA Division I opponent for the first time in program history and lost to Ferris State 7-0.
Ethan Stewart had two goals and an assist in leading the Bulldogs to their first win of the season. Ferris State (1-8) outshot Trine 41-12.
Shane Brancato started in goal for the Thunder (0-3) and made 18 saves while allowing five goal in a little over half of the contest. Aaron Brickman relieved Brancato and made 18 stops.
Trine will play an exhibition game today at 7 p.m. against the U.S. National Team Development Program’s U-18 squad at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.
M.S. Basketball CN 7th grade boys 3rd in tourney
NEW HAVEN — Central Noble’s seventh grade boys basketball team placed third in the New Haven Invitational Saturday, defeating Blackhawk Christian 54-27 in the consolation game after losing to Crestview in the semifinals.
In the consolation game, Trey Shisler led the Cougars with 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists. Nick Freeman had 13 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists. Simeon Gard added 12 points, five boards, three steals and a blocked shot. Kyle Knafel had 11 points, including three three-pointers, four steals, three rebounds and two assists.
In the semifinal, Freeman had 15 points, six steals and five rebounds for CN. Shisler and Knafel each had six points. Knafel also had five rebounds and four steals.
The Cougars (11-5) will host Lakewood Park today.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best performances from the week of Jan. 11.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week awards went to David Wilson for men (197 pins over average), Sandy Baatz for women (139) and Danielle Wilson for youth (148).
MEN: Moose — Tim Klinker 265, Austin Groff 257. Booster — Logan Sparkman 300, 785 series, Jeffrey Griffith 299, 794 series, Matthew Patrick 295, 812 series, Nick Payton 290, Matt Liggett 279, 769 series, Mike Handley 277, 704 series, Stan Woods 255, Matt Englehart 276, Rocky Sattison 268, Ron Jordan Jr. 268, 715 series, Taylor Schwartz 258, Chad Griffith 256, Matt Haiflich 255, Mark Medler 255, 724 series, Tom Slaughter 254, Rob Wilson 254, Joey Glover 254. Industrial — Kris Brown 259. Northeast Indiana Classic — Brad Lapp 269. Friday Morning Trio — Tate Harris 264. Friday Night Recreation — Walt Treesh 256. Masters & Slaves — Tim Klinker 258. Adult-Youth — Matt Haiflich 265.
WOMEN: Moose — Jade David 229, 525 series. Coffee — Sandy Baatz 202, 538 series. Booster — Dawn Simmons 212, Heather Newman 205, 586 series, Nycole Adcox 204, 590 series. Industrial — Sue Shaffer 202, 539 series.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Skyler Plummer 256, 260 series. Majors: Gavin Fites 288, 606 series, Kyle Toyias 279, 701 series, Skyler Plummer 278, 749 series, Ty Bell 253, 680 series, Madi Flaugh 236, 590 series, Xander Webb 235, 663 series, Ian Malone 230, Danielle Wilson 225, Elizabeth Jones 211, 554 series. Adult-Youth — EmmaRose Gowgiel 544 series.
