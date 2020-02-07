FORT WAYNE — Garrett sophomore Morgan Ostrowski dominated early against Woodlan and turned out to be the saving grace for her team’s season.
Ostrowski was thrown an in-bounds pass from Nataley Armstrong on the low block. She put it up off the glass while fading away from the basket with three seconds left to give the Railroaders (15-8) a 46-44 win and a chance at the Class 3A Concordia Sectional championship.
“I was nervous as anybody out there. I knew I was going to get that final shot off, I was just hoping it would go in,” Ostrowski said.
The shot did go in, and because of it, Garrett plays host Concordia (14-9) tonight at 7:30 p.m.
“It was a lot fun,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “You say that, and I think win or lose when you get away from it for a couple of days, that’s the kind of basketball you want. If you’re going to win championships, that’s the basketball you have to play.”
Ostrowski finished with 14 points while also guarding Woodlan’s point guard Dakota Krohn. Faith Owen hit four three-pointers and finished with 17 points.
The Warriors (18-7) were led by freshman Avah Smith, who had 17 points and eight rebounds. Their leading scorer Addison Bayman finished with 13 points and four steals.
The Railroaders jumped out to a 9-0 lead to start the game, including Owen’s first three of the game. Woodlan finally got on the board with 3:23 left in the first quarter on a Smith free throw.
Smith also hit her team’s first field goal, which didn’t coming until the 6:15 mark of the second quarter, but the basket sparked an 11-0 run which gave Woodlan the a 16-15 lead.
Ostrowski scored eight points in the first quarter, but the Warriors’ defense made it difficult for her to get the ball in the second quarter.
A transition layup by Abby Weaver and another score from Bailey Kelham gave Garrett a 19-16 lead at halftime.
Both teams traded the lead back and forth in the third quarter with neither team leading by more than three points. But as time wound down in the period, that’s when Owen started to heat up. She hit two shots from outside to end the third, then drilled another on a kickout pass from Weaver to open the fourth.
Owen wasn’t only doing it from outside. She drove inside with a nice eurostep for the layup to give Garrett a 43-39 lead with 2:05 left.
Smith answered with a tough basket inside and added a free throw, then Krohn stole a pass and drove all the way in for the go-ahead score with just over a minute left.
Owen came back with another drive to the hoop, but she was fouled and only hit one of the two free throws to tie the game, 44-44.
Ostrowski’s basket came after missed shot by Woodlan and after a timeout by Lapadot to step up her dive towards the basket.
After finishing the regular season losing their four out of their last five games, Lapadot admitted it’s been a rough couple of weeks for his team while making adjustments with rotations. But on Friday night, the flip switched for his team.
“They believed,” Lapadot said. “(Woodlan) was a team they’ve played before and they knew, everything made sense to them and it wasn’t new. It was just confidence. Say what you will about eight losses by an average of 3.5 points, you knew you’re not far away. You can look at numbers, and it’s as easy as if I made one more shot, well that isn’t that hard.”
Garrett has been so successful this season that it’s hard to remember how young this team is with its core group made up of underclassmen.
“The execution was so good that for me with four sophomores and a freshman beating a team with trophies, cutting down nets and a whole bunch of seniors is pretty good,” Lapadot said. “These are the steps this program needs to take with all of these young kids.”
There’s one more step Garrett would like to take, and it gets that chance tonight with a sectional title on the line.
