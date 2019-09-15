DECATUR — Columbia City was the best team, but DeKalb had the best player.
The Barons’ Ally Stuckey won the individual championship at the Northeast 8 girls golf tournament Saturday at Cross Creek, firing a 2-under par 70 as the Barons took third as a team.
Stuckey shot 35 on both the front and back, and left the field eight strokes behind. Autumn Nelson of Norwell was the runner-up with a 78.
“She’s had good rounds. We’ll call that one a great one,” Baron coach Trent Stuckey said. “She got off to a pretty good start, and what I noticed was she was really able to keep her concentration the whole round. She struck the ball really well and had really good composure. That should build up some confidence as we head into the postseason.”
Led by 79s from its top two players, Katie Hoag and Abbey Pequignot, Columbia City won the tournament with a 348. Host Bellmont was second at 365 and DeKalb took third with 372. East Noble was sixth in the team standings with 394.
The tournament win allowed the Eagles to clinch the conference title, which is decided on a combination of the tournament and record in conference dual matches. Columbia City still has to make up an NE8 dual with Leo Tuesday, but has mathematically wrapped up the championship.
Area teams took home their share of ribbons. Along with Stuckey, DeKalb’s Lillie Cone made the All-NE8 Second Team with an 88, tying her for seventh place. Kayla Fleming shot a 92 and tied for 13th to earn honorable mention.
The top five finishers comprise the First Team, with the next five being placed on the Second Team. The next five after that receive honorable mention.
East Noble’s Carly Turner played her way onto the all-conference Second Team by shooting a 90 for 11th place, while Kayla Desper earned honorable mention with her 92.
Other scores for the Knights were Jasmine Freeman 101, Shay Swager 111 and Gracie Schoof 119.
Ally Stuckey credited her victory to a good support system.
“I’m really proud of my team for helping me out the whole way and motivating me to do my best,” she said. “My family and my supporters, they were definitely key in helping out. It feels great. I feel I’ve worked really hard for it.”
Staying around the greens made for less work Saturday. She said she had two shots from about 100 yards out that landed close to the pin to set up birdies, and hit another shot from 152 yards that wound up just a few feet from the hole, also leading to a birdie.
“I was hitting some greens the second nine,” she said. “The first nine I couldn’t get the ball on the green, but I could get up and down when I was around it. My putting was really key in shooting a low score.”
Trent Stuckey felt his team had a good day heading into next week’s sectional at Angola.
“It was pretty exciting, Lillie Cone, a freshman, getting onto that Second Team,” the coach said. “Kayla Fleming getting honorable mention, she had a couple rough holes. She had an illness this week and we weren’t sure how strong she was going to be.
“Tabby (Butler-Ramer, 122) and Addi (Ruby, 130)are doing just what we want them to do. They don’t have a lot of reps in with 18 holes and that was a real grind today. It will give them really valuable experience for what we want to get done over the next week or so.”
