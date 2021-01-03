FORT WAYNE — A pretty good-sized trophy was sitting on the table, but a larger one was next to it.
Garrett’s wrestling team went big on Saturday, and took home the first-place trophy for Class 2A from the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association State Team Duals at the Memorial Coliseum.
Garrett avenged last year’s loss in the finals to Bellmont with a convincing 43-11 trouncing of the Braves. The Railroaders went through the last two Class 2A champions, also beating 2019 winner Western 45-17 in the semifinals after starting the day with a 50-15 win over Jimtown.
“They showed up with the expectation to win today, and I’m really proud of them,” said Garrett coach Nick Kraus. “We won a couple of matches we weren’t supposed to win on paper, but we don’t really believe in the predictions.
“I’m extremely proud of our kids. I can’t even say a particular kid. A lot of them showed up. It takes a team effort and Garrett wrestling showed up today.”
Prairie Heights competed in the Class 1A tournament and had a strong effort to finish third. The Panthers beat Cowan 42-27 in the third-place match.
Heights started the day by edging Wabash 42-39 before losing to eventual champion Tell City 46-28 in the semifinals. The Marksmen traveled the length of the state to defeat their Pocket Athletic Conference rival North Posey 39-21 in the championship.
“The kids came out and wrestled really well today,” said Prairie Heights assistant coach Mike Levitz, filling in for head coach Brett Smith. “There are some matches we’d like to have back in the (semifinal round), but we wrestled very well. They’re a young team and they wrestled their hearts out today.”
Garrett wasn’t just out for revenge against Bellmont. The trophy was more important.
“We lost to them last year and I don’t think our kids forgot about that,” Kraus said. “We didn’t care if it was Bellmont or whoever in the finals, we just wanted to win no matter what. We didn’t come here to get second, third or fourth, we came here to win.”
The Railroaders always seemed to come up with a pin or a major decision when it was needed to open some distance in the score.
“We definitely pulled some moves out,” Kraus said. “We kept attacking and kept wrestling. We talked about being persistent and opening up their attacks, even if they’re not opening up much, and not reacting to referees if they don’t make the call you want. We can’t control that.”
The credit for the win goes not only to those in the starting lineup, but all of the Railroaders who dedicate themselves every day, Kraus said.
“We had a full lineup. The guys that aren’t in the lineup are pushing the kids at practice. We’ve got some competition in the room,” he said.
