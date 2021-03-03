WOODBURN — Quick, athletic teams usually don’t need help generating offense.
The Garrett Railroaders found that out the hard way, losing to Bishop Luers 78-50 in the first game of the Class 3A Woodlan Sectional Wednesday.
The Knights (9-14) entered sectional play averaging just over 61 points per contest, and used 10 Railroader turnovers in the opening quarter to lead 22-10 after eight minutes.
Bishop Luers used full-court pressure and then trapped at half court, often with a third defender coming in to deflect a pass or the ball out of a Garrett player’s hands.
“I didn’t really think their press affected us too much. I think it was their length and their aggressiveness in the half-court, and when you spot a team like that 17 turnovers in the first half, the game pretty much writes itself at that point,” Garrett coach Bryan Leverenz said afterwards.
“I thought we did a better job of being composed in the second half, but when you can’t practice against that speed and that athleticism, there is a little bit of a learning curve.
“I thought we were going to be able to get into our stuff a little bit faster than that, and it just never happened.”
Garrett sophomore Tyler Gater led all scorers with 27 points, including five three-pointers.
Bishop Luers put four players in double figures, led by freshman Isaac Zay, who had 17 points. Senior Johnny Sewell had 14 points, senior Naylon Thompson had 13 and sophomore Nick Thompson added 12. Sophomore Da’Von Doughty added nine points for the Knights.
The Knights scored three times in the opening minute on two free throws from Sewell and quick scores from Naylon Thompson and Doughty.
Garrett got on the board when Jaxson Gould connected from the right baseline, but Doughty swiped the ball and scored, and after a Garrett miss, Nay nailed the first of his three three-pointers of the game with 5 minutes, 32 seconds left for an 11-2 lead.
Gater scored in the lane on Garrett’s next possession, and later added a free throw to cut the deficit to six.
After two free throws by Garrett’s Luke Coffman, Bishop Luers ran off nine straight points in the final 2:20 of the quarter.
The Knights scored the first six points of the second to extend their lead to 30-10. They outscored Garrett 10-3 over the final 2:40 of the half, with eight points coming at the free throw line, to lead 45-21 at the break.
Behind two threes from Gater and a three-point play by Gould, Garrett had a 9-2 run but the Knights held a 65-35 lead with a quarter to play.
The Railroaders (2-19) finished with 29 turnovers.
Coffman had three assists. Lukas Swager grabbed eight rebounds and Gould had five to go with eight points.
