WATERLOO — Fremont has a team of all seniors on a mission.
No one could dispute that after the first round of the boys tennis sectional at DeKalb Wednesday, as the Eagles stopped the three-time defending champion host Barons 4-1.
“It was a great effort from our seniors,” Fremont coach Neal Frantz said. “They played their best match of the year. DeKalb’s a really strong team. Even at one doubles we took them three sets, and that’s their strongest position.
“I’m happy with the way the guys played. They just wanted it. We’re happy but we’re not satisfied. We’ve got one more to go.”
The Eagles (17-3) will go for their first-ever sectional title today at 5 p.m. against neighboring rival Angola (4-17). The Hornets edged Prairie Heights 3-2 in the other semifinal, reversing the result from the regular season.
“We came back thinking it would be close,” Hornets coach Rosten Hamman said. “We have a senior-heavy group (five seniors in the lineup) and they weren’t ready for it to be finished.
“We’re going to come back and we’re going to fight. That’s our team. We have a lot of grit, a lot of fight. I’m proud of the work they’ve put in. We’ll come back (today) and see what happens.”
Angola defeated Fremont 4-1 during the regular season.
Players from the losing teams Wednesday extended their seasons. No. 1 singles players and No. 1 doubles teams advance if they go unbeaten in the team sectionals.
Prairie Heights No. 1 player Leyton Byler earned his second straight trip to the Concord singles sectional with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Angola’s Jacob Pontorno.
DeKalb’s No. 1 doubles team of Elljah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel lost the first set, then gave up only three games over the last two sets and advanced to the doubles sectional at Concord with 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 win over Sam Verdin and Isaac Hirschy.
For the Barons (13-5), the season ended as it began, with a loss to the Eagles, who spoiled DeKalb’s opener with a 3-2 win in August. This Fremont team was different, however.
“Fremont played fantastic tonight,” DeKalb coach Todd Hartsough said. “We knew it was going to be a tough match coming in. We played them during the regular season and it was very tough then, and they stepped it up several notches.
“Our boys played very well, but Fremont just flat out beat us. I’m happy for their team and for Neal. He’s done a great job, particularly with this group of seniors.”
Ehmke and Nagel were the bright spot with Fremont taking the other four matches in straight sets.
“I’m proud of them coming back after losing the first-set tiebreaker. They only have two losses on the year, and they’ll have a good shot at advancing next week,” Hartsough said.
Angola and Prairie Heights finished under lights tied 2-2, with two singles players Aiden Koch and Breyton Ambler playing for the win. Koch prevailed in a tough 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 battle for the Hornets. In the third game, Ambler cut a 5-1 lead to 5-3 before Koch finished it off.
“Aiden got the win at two singles in three tough sets, but it was a team battle. All the way across the board we fought hard. I’m proud of our guys tonight,” Hamman said.
Heights coach Brent Byler also wasn’t surprised at the tight match.
“We knew tonight wasn’t going to be a gimme at all,” he said. “The boys came out and battled. One and three singles played very well.
“Breyton Ambler, our No. 2 singles player, I give him tons of credit. He battled and battled. Their No. 2 came out and played tremendous tennis. He played really well. Congratulations to Angola. They played well and they earned it.”
The Panthers (7-13) have four juniors, and will return their entire lineup next season. Meanwhile, they’ll be pulling for Leyton Byler in his return trip to Concord.
“His teammates will have him ready. They’ll keep him working,” Coach Byler said. “We had a fun season. Seven wins is more than we’ve had in a little while. It’s a great group of kids.
“Good luck to Fremont. I coached there far too long not to wish them luck. The excitement in that program is fun. They have a lot of good seniors and Coach Frantz is doing a great job.”
Fremont 4, DeKalb 1
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (Fre) def. Owen Holwerda 6-4, 6-2. 2. Nicholas Miller (Fre) def. Krue Nagel 6-0, 6-2. 3. Alex Chilenski (Fre) def. Wyatt Derrow 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Kiefer Nagel-Elijah Ehmke (DK) def. Sam Verdin-Isaac Hirschy 5-7, 6-0, 6-2. 2. Josh Sherbondy-Connor Trobaugh (Fre) def. Grant Fetter-Grant Stuckey 6-2, 6-3.
Angola 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Jacob Pontorno 6-4, 6-0. 2. Aiden Koch (Ang) def. Breyton Ambler 6-4, 5-7, 6-3. 3. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Brady Warren 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Connor Libey (Ang) def. Hayden Culler-Kaleb Lounsbury 6-2, 6-2. 2. Quinlan Aldred-Harrison Bruick (Ang) def. Matt Levitz-Luke Krapfl 6-0, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.